SAN FRANCISCO – It's no secret the Golden State Valkyries miss Kayla Thornton. After losing Thornton, the first All-Star in Valkyries history, to a season-ending knee injury, the team missed everything she brought to the organization. From her two-way excellence as the team's connector, to her personality off the court and the joy she brought to the locker room every day, the Valkyries miss, as Natalie Nakase describes her, their heart and soul.

But the Valkyries got a little bit of that Thornton energy back in their 72-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, as she was in the building for the first time since she underwent right knee surgery. Thornton received a loud ovation from the Ballhala Chase Center crowd when the arena showed her on the Jumbotron from not only the fans but also from her teammates. She was officially honored by the general manager, Ohemaa Nyanin, and the organization for her selection to the 2025 All-Star Game.

After the game, Cecilia Zandalasini went in-depth on the emotions of the team having Thornton in the arena to watch them play.

“It was great. KT's our leader,” Zandalasini said as Veronica Burton, sitting next to her, smiled. “For sure, we miss her, but it's nice to see her around, see that she's doing good with her rehab. And getting the chance to stay together because she is for sure one of us every day, even if she's not here.

“I think it was when they [showed] her up there in the stands, and the fans were going crazy, I think in that moment it also gave us a little bit more energy because we were not starting the fourth quarter as great as we should have. It was great to have her around here.”

What Kayla Thornton still means to this Valkyries team

The message for the Valkyries since losing Kayla Thornton for the season has been simple: Do it for KT. That message is stronger than ever as Thornton is slowly working her way back to the team, even if she can't help the Valkyries on the court. In her postgame press conference, Natalie Nakase provided an update on how the team has supported Thornton on her road to recovery.

“That's what family members do, right? They're there for each other. I've been texting KT, ‘Whatever you need, just hit me.' Whether it's a call or whether it's a text. And all of her teammates have been doing that. When someone's ability to play the game they love is taken away from them, that feeling is probably one of the most painful [things]. And so, however we can, we can be there for KT.”

Nakase went on to re-emphasize what they've missed from Thornton and how she's still contributing to the team.

“She's been a bright light. I saw her right before the game, and she goes, ‘Go out there! Good luck, Coach.' And that just put a smile to my face,” Nakase recounted. Nakase half-joked that she told Thornton to “send [her] a bat signal” if she saw anything tactically from that high up in the arena, an example of Thornton's effect on the Valkyries.

“I said, ‘Let me know,' because again, we're connected. KT's been through the trenches, and we miss her. We miss her energy, we miss her leadership,” Nakase said.

At 15-15, the Valkyries will have some work to do without Thornton to secure a spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. But as Nakase said once again, the Valkyries have something important fueling them.

“We have a goal that we can do this for KT. I think that's pretty dangerous.”