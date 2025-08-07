While the Golden State Valkyries stood pat at the WNBA trade deadline, it appears they are still expecting a new member to join the franchise in the coming days. On Thursday morning, Chase Center officials found a large, purple-colored egg with gold speckles in the heart of the Thrive City atrium.

Violet egg outside of Chase Center Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/QAoU0cBt2G — Mia Wachtel (@miawachtel) August 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Officials quickly sought the expertise of wildlife management expert Kenny Elvin to make sense of the mysterious egg's coincidentally themed aesthetic, which matched the Valkyries' team colors.

“The egg found in Thrive City has a striking violet color and is unusually large; both characteristics are abnormal,” Elvin described. “However, the gold speckles on the shell do resemble the patterns often seen on the eggs of bird species. The most important thing is to ensure this egg is safe, so I am thrilled that the Valkyries have come forward to bring it into Chase Center to ensure a healthy, controlled environment.”

Elvin expects the mysterious purple egg to hatch next Monday, which just so happens to coincide with the Valkyries' home game versus the Connecticut Sun. Valkyries PR announced Thursday afternoon that Monday's matchup will be “Bird Watching Night,” with all fans receiving free binoculars.

Officials with the team confirmed they relocated the egg to the safe confines of Chase Center. The team will also set up a 24-hour live stream of the egg so fans and bird aficionados can monitor its progress. Given that, according to Elvin, the egg resembles no naturally occurring egg of any known bird species, it's likely something supernatural will hatch in front of a raucous Ballhala crowd.

What's in the egg…?

The Valkyries franchise held extension mascot auditions at the beginning of the WNBA season. However, they have yet to unveil any kind of hint or inkling as to what that mascot might look like. Design-wise, fans suspected the Valkyries might go down the human-looking mascot route similar to the Warriors' old mascot, Thunder, who resembled a high-flying, bulked-up superhero.

However, if this mysterious violet colored egg is any indication of the Valkyries' roll-out of their mascot, they will likely opt for a bird-themed mascot. And should Golden State continue its Norse-inspired team design, its current incubating mascot could be several different birds significant in Norse mythology.

Odin, the all-Father god of Asgard, had two ravens named Hugin and Munin, who served as his messengers as well as his eyes and ears as they flew around the world. Perhaps two birds will hatch from the absurdly large purple eggs.

The egg could also house a Hræsvelgr, a jötunn nature spirit that resembles a giant eagle. In Norse mythology, the Hræsvelgr is the embodiment of wind, and all wind in the world flows from the flaps of its wings. The Hræsvelgr would fit the theme of this season's Valkyries, as Natalie Nakase has emphasized time and again, playing with more pace than their opponents.

Speculation aside, the mysterious purple egg should hatch Monday night as the Valkyries make a push for the WNBA playoffs.