The basketball world is wondering about the injury status of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, as she's been dealing with a groin injury that's kept her out of action since June 24. While there have been demands from the Fever with Clark's injury, the star is expected to return on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyrie and spoke about dealing with her issues.

It's been an up-and-down season for Clark with Indiana, as while when she's on the court, it has been stellar play, but she has dealt with several injuries. Including the most recent groin injury, Clark spoke Wednesday about the “different” approach this season in dealing with multiple issues, according to Scott Agness.

“It is different, I think, trying to approach everything kind of a little bit differently to keep me as healthy as I can be,” Clark said. “And, you know, I feel really good, I feel ready to be out there. You know, it's a little challenging, always coming back. Obviously, the Liberty game was great, but I still have to get out there and get my feet under me.”

“You know, there's only so much like live-play you can really replicate, you know, we're gonna scrimmage up and down,” Clark continued. “But there's really nothing like getting out there and actually competing against a different team and a true game environment. Still doing a lot of rehab and strengthening stuff to make sure my body is ready to go.”

Fever's Caitlin Clark admits it's been a “hard” recovery

While Clark will return to the Fever, it's no doubt been a tough process for the 23-year-old and would even admit during his press conference that it's “been hard.” However, it has given her “great perspective” on how other players have dealt with the same situation and has focused on being an impactful teammate and leader.

“It's honestly been hard,” Clark said. “I'm not gonna lie to you, it's difficult, going to prepare for games, but knowing you're not going to be playing in them. And I think just reminding myself of my abilities and what I've been able to do in this league, even though I've been sitting out and just trying to be a great teammate, be a great leader, even though I've been on the bench and serve my teammates in that way. And I think it's given me great perspective on what other people have gone through in their careers. I've been fortunate enough to never really been injured, and I play a lot of minutes usually.”

At any rate, Clark comes back to an Indiana team that is currently 9-9, which puts them seventh in the league, before Wednesday's contest against Golden State.