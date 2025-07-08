After missing four games with a groin injury, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is excited to return this Wednesday against her rivals, the Golden State Valkyries. Her contributions could not come at a more critical time, as both teams are 9-9 in their fight for playoff position.

Clark has been out of action since June 24, when she scored just six points — her lowest of the season — after sustaining the injury from a fall late in the game. She’s been practicing in a limited capacity over the last few days, and her full participation on Tuesday was a promising sign that she’s ready to hit the court again.

“It’s just nice to be back out there with my teammates and get into a rhythm again,” Clark told reporters via Scott Agnes. “I don’t know how many minutes I’ll get, but I’m going to compete, play hard, and bring energy.”

Clark mentioned that she’s aiming to play “a good amount of minutes, maybe around 30,” but she also recognized that it all hinges on the coaches, her physical state, and how the game unfolds. Her journey back from injury has caught the media's and fans' attention, especially since she had to sit out for three weeks earlier this season due to a quad strain.

Caitlin Clark plans to return tomorrow vs Golden State pic.twitter.com/UqMsldMgCJ — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Clark will be ready for Wednesday’s game, adding that her recovery has gone smoothly without any setbacks.

“She knows her body well, and she’s made progress daily,” White said.

The Fever managed to win the League's Commissioner Cup without Clark, but they have struggled this season to gain traction as a team. In fact, they have yet to win more than two games in succession this season. The Fever has had some roster issues this season. The Indiana playoff race is not over yet, as the standings are incredibly tight.

Clark has only appeared in nine of Indiana's 18 games this season. However, she is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. Getting Clark back may be just the tonic the Fever needs to revitalize their playoff aspirations.

With Clark back on the team and both sides searching for a much-coveted postseason berth, Wednesday’s game will be an essential test for gauging the Fever’s growth and perseverance.