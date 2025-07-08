Caitlin Clark is confirmed to finally return from injury in the Indiana Fever's Wednesday contest against the Golden State Valkyries. In preparation for her return, the phenom point guard was spotted showcasing her quarterback skills.

During the Fever's practice on Tuesday, the 23-year-old guard was tossing around a football with a kid, possibly the son of a coach, per Andrew Chernoff of WISH TV. You can see her put the ball right on the money as Caitlin Clark casually plays catch.

Caitlin Clark throwing some football around after the Fever’s practice today 🏈 (via @ADChernoff)pic.twitter.com/VGNjTHgqYc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year certainly turned heads with her pass, as numerous fans jumped on social media to share their reactions to Caitlin Clark throwing a football. Some claimed they were impressed, while others made jokes about which NFL players she might be better than.

“Caitlin can play anything and dominate,” said one individual.

Another user claimed, “Daniel Jones needs to pay attention.”

“Los Angeles Olympics dual gold medalist? Point guard for the basketball team and QB of the flag football team? Just saying,” admitted one fan.

One person explained, “There's a lot of good basketball players, but there aren't a lot of true athletes. She's an athlete. Golf, soccer, passing, I'd imagine any sport, she could excel at.”

“Could be QB1 in Indy. Give me CC over Anthony Richardson,” said another fan.

Caitlin Clark's return from injury will be her first appearance after missing five games. The last time she took the court was in Indiana's 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm on June 24. Injuries have been the tale this season, as Clark has missed 10 games so far.

Despite that, the former No. 1 pick has been brilliant more often than not when she is available. In the nine games she's played so far this season, Caitlin Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. She also owns a 39.0% field goal percentage and is shooting 29.5% from beyond the three-point line.