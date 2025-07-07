The upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend could be a welcome respite for the Indiana Fever as they try to gain traction in what has been a pedestrian campaign.

The Fever are currently sitting on a 9-9 record after dropping a close game to the Los Angeles Sparks, 89-97, on Saturday. Indiana is 5-5 in its last 10 games and is seventh in the team standings.

Of course, it doesn't help that star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury. She has missed their last five games, with the Fever taking a very cautious approach with her recovery.

Fever coach Stephanie White didn't offer excuses after their loss to the Sparks. Instead, she issued stern reminders, according to a report from Indianapolis Star's Joshua Heron.

“To ensure consistency moving forward, White emphasized the need for a ‘high attention to knowing personnel,' including ‘who we’re going to run off the 3-point line,' and ‘what we’re willing to give up,'” wrote Heron.

The Fever are coming off the heels of winning their first-ever WNBA Commissioner's Cup. But for White, there's no room for complacency, stressing that everything starts with their defense.

”The other piece is making sure we continue to encourage our team to be disruptive,” said White in the report. “LA moved the ball too easily. I don’t mean disruptive physically, but not allowing them to move the ball whenever they wanted to.”

Without the 23-year-old Clark, who has already missed a total of 10 games this season, the Fever were led by Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard against the Sparks. Boston had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Howard tallied 21 points and nine rebounds.

The looming break could bode well for the Fever. They could recharge and regroup, and perhaps most importantly, Clark could recover. As of writing, it remains unclear if the reigning Rookie of the Year will suit up in the All-Star Game, wherein she was the top vote-getter.