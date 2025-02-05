Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark spoke at a Women’s Sports Awards luncheon in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, sharing insights on confidence, failure and growth during her rookie WNBA season. Clark said that confidence comes from preparation and experience, explaining that setbacks have been key to her success.

“Confidence, that's where it comes from for me,” Clark said, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN. “But it's not like something you just have; it comes from the time you put in and how much you trust yourself because you worked for that moment. And I think also reminding yourself that it's OK to fail. Not every moment has gone how I planned throughout my career. But a lot of the times you reflect back on the things that have happened, and the failures are the reason that I've had a lot of really good success, whether it was in college or my WNBA career.”

Clark, who had No. 22 jersey retired at Iowa on Feb. 2, was the No. 1 draft pick by the Fever. She debuted with a 20-point performance but also had 10 turnovers in a loss to Connecticut. Indiana started 1-8 but finished 20-20, making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Clark led the league in assists and 3-pointers while earning Rookie of the Year, All-Star, and All-WNBA First Team honors.

“My rookie year wasn't always the greatest, looking back at the beginning,” Clark said. “But by the time we got to the end a few months later, I felt like a completely different person.”

During the event, Clark also spoke about the growth of women’s sports and the potential for a WNBA expansion team in Kansas City, a proposal Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has expressed interest in. Kansas City already has a thriving women’s sports scene with the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.

“Kansas City would be a good spot for it,” Clark said. “Obviously, it's a great sports town that supports women's sports. But luckily enough, I don't make those decisions. You’d have to ask Cathy (Engelbert, WNBA commissioner) about that.”

Clark, a lifelong Chiefs fan, wore a red pantsuit in support of her favorite NFL team ahead of the Super Bowl.

As Clark continues her offseason, the Fever have been active in free agency, signing two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner from the Connecticut Sun and acquiring former Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard in a trade with the Dallas Wings. The Fever also added veteran guard Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury.