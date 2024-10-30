As Patrick Mahomes continues to dominate the NFL on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs, he also is still building his brand off of it. Mahomes already is apart of ownership groups of three professional franchises: the MLB's Kansas City Royals, the MLS's sporting Kansas City and the NWSL's Kansas City Current. Now, he's looking to add a fourth team to the list.

As the WNBA continues its expansion around the country, Mahomes and the Current are trying to bring a team to Kansas City. The Current have been in talks with the WNBA about a potential move, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“As WNBA expansion continues, ownership of the NWSL's KC Current — which includes Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany — has met with the WNBA and is in contention to bring the league's next franchise to Kansas City,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Mahomes also co-owns the KC Royals and Sporting KC.”

The WNBA is already adding a pair of expansion teams in the coming years. The Golden State Valkyries will begin play in the 2025 season, and a team in Toronto is expected to join the league starting in 2026. Mahomes could have a Kansas City team in the league soon enough as well.

Golden State Valkyries ready to shake up WNBA in expansion draft

After years of clamoring and complaining about how the WNBA needs expansion, the league is adding more teams in waves in the coming years, and could have even more on the horizon.

The first team to join the league will be the Golden State Valkyries, who will draft their team in an expansion draft on Dec. 6. The first few years will likely be an uphill battle for the Valkyries due to the restrictions of the draft and the fact that they won't be able to pick higher than 5th (barring a trade) in the WNBA Draft, but their selections could still have major ramifications around the league.

There are some more nitty gritty rules, but the basic premise of the draft is simple. Each team can protect up to six players that are off limits for the Valkyries to draft, and just about everyone else is fair game.

This presents some of the deeper teams in the league with some interesting dilemmas. For example, the WNBA Finals featured two of the deepest teams in the league in the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx. Both teams have a lot of talent coming off of their benches that could be up for grabs, including Natisha Hiedeman, Dorka Juhasz, Nyara Sabally and more.

It will be difficult for the Valkyries to find some star power through any avenue other than a big trade, but they should be able to fill out their roster with quality veterans from around the league as they get off the ground as the WNBA's 13th team.