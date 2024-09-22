Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Associated Press 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, in addition to being named to the AP All-WNBA First Team and AP All-Rookie Team. The No. 1 overall draft selection by the Fever, Clark received each of the 15 first-place votes for the AP's ROTY award.

“This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year,” Clark said, via The Associated Press. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

Following a truly historic college career in which she broke the all-time major college basketball scoring record and led Iowa to back-to-back national title games, Clark entered the league with incredibly high expectations and massive attention. While she struggled with efficiency, particularly early in the season, Clark eventually found her stride — as did Indiana.

Through her first 17 games, Clark averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 33.8% from 3-point range. Over the last 23, though, Clark improved her per-game averages in every major statistical category and averaged a double-double (21.4 points and 10.0 assists).

In total as a rookie, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and shot 34.4% on threes. She was named an All-Star and broke several records along the way, including the WNBA's single-season mark for assists, as well as setting a new high mark for rookies in points and three-pointers.

While the WNBA's own Rookie of the Year is still to come, Clark is expected to win that award as well, although she may not end up winning it unanimously considering vocal support for Angel Reese, who averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds but saw her season end early due to injury a few weeks ago.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever, which are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, will begin their postseason run today vs. the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. ET.