The Indiana Pacers entered Game 6 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse looking to book a ticket to the 2025 NBA Finals. They have great support in the building from the thousands of fans in attendance cheering for them to finish off Jalen Brunson and company. And among those watching the game in person is none other than Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who came to the game along with teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull.

Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull & Caitlin Clark are in attendance for Game 6 of the Pacers-Knicks series 🔥 (via @IndianaFever) pic.twitter.com/XcWRRZtZL0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark has always cheered for the Pacers, who are a win away from eliminating the Knicks and joining the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder have already booked their spot in the grandest stage of the playoffs by taking care of business in the Western Conference finals through only five games versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Caitlin Clark also has time to be present at the Pacers game since Indiana doesn't have a game on Saturday night. She is also nursing a left quad injury that has sidelined her for two straight games. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star guard is also not expected to see action anytime soon, as she's projected to miss multiple weeks.

The Fever have clearly already felt her absence, as they have gone 0-2 without Caitlin Clark in the 2025 WNBA season, having lost to the Washington Mystics on the road last Wednesday and to the Connecticut Sun at home on Friday. In four games played so far in 2025, Clark has averaged 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from behind the arc.

At one point in the contest, Clark even did the Jalen Brunson celly after a 3-pointer by Tyrese Haliburton.

Caitlin Clark hit Brunson’s celly after a Haliburton three THIS LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/ceyIRVHzCS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans react to Caitlin Clark's presence in Knicks-Pacers Game 6

Clark surely attracted plenty of attention from fans online, as she watched the Knicks and Pacers go at it in Game 6 of the conference finals.

