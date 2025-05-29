The Indiana Fever are adjusting to life without Caitlin Clark, at least for the next two weeks. The superstar point guard is dealing with a quad injury in a big blow to a franchise looking to be a contender in 2025. So far, the Fever are 0-1 without Clark after Wednesday night's 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics. This group struggled throughout the night getting easy looks for one another, leading to just 15 assists and turnovers. One other stat that was of note on the night was that Indiana had a total of zero fast-break points.

Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell, two key contributors on this roster, got brutally honest about getting used to not having their point guard on the floor with them.

“I think this was kind of a gut punch for us (not having Clark out there),” Cunningham said. Mitchell echoed a similar statement to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “We got punched in the mouth early, it's kind of humbling.”

The Fever have a target on their back due to offseason acquisitions and preseason hype

It's no secret that the Indiana front office has hefty expectations for this franchise in 2025. Several decorated players joined the core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell. This team now has players with championship pedigree, such as six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who recently made some history of her own. However, due to these acquisitions, there will be some expected growing pains as the newest additions build chemistry.

But with Clark out, Mitchell will have to take on the point guard duties and run the offense over the next few games. Meanwhile, Boston needs to significantly increase her scoring average to ensure the Fever tread water. Indiana currently sits at 2-3 and is falling behind the top teams in the league, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

Overall, while this team is obviously a lot better with Clark in the lineup, there is enough on this roster to avoid any kind of slump over the next two weeks. The Fever have four straight winnable games to look forward to and should at least go 2-2 during this span. It's a long season, and losing streaks will happen, but the league feels as competitive as ever in 2025. Indiana cannot afford to fall behind too much during this spell