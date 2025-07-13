The Indiana Fever got a huge win on Friday night to get themselves back on track. Indiana beat Atlanta 99-82 on Friday, fueled by a massive 59-point second half. Fever fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the WNBA's All-Star weekend next week.

TMZ Sports spoke with WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman shortly after the WNBA's All-Star voting results were released.

Lieberman was shocked by Clark's low vote count among her fellow players, according to TMZ. She believes that other WNBA players are jealous of Clark. Lieberman compared Clark to other legendary athletes like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods to drive home her point.

Clark was selected to be a WNBA All-Star for the second consecutive season. Clark broke the league record, earning 1.2 million All-Star votes from fans. As a result, she will be a captain of one team during the All-Star game.

But Lieberman was furious that Clark came in ninth place among the player rankings for the All-Star game.

Lieberman admitted that other WNBA stars like Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and Sabrina Ionescu are incredibly talented in their own right. However, Lieberman still believes that it is time for the WNBA's biggest stars to celebrate each other instead of “acting like enemies.”

“If she happens to be the cash cow right now, embrace it,” Lieberman argued. “Don't be petty. She's the best guard in the league right now. Her numbers have proven it.”

Fever's Caitlin Clark still makes WNBA All-Star game despite injury-riddled season

Clark's position on the player rankings does not necessarily mean her peers hate her. Instead, they could simply be rating her based on her 2025 WNBA season.

Clark has missed several games this season due to a pair of injuries. She hurt her quad back in May and missed just over two weeks. Clark also missed a handful of games with a groin injury.

Still, Clark has played well despite missing time. She is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game.

Perhaps Clark will still receive hate from some of her fellow WNBA players until she starts winning championships. Either way, the outside noise will not stop Clark from doing what she does best.

“Just go out and ball,” Lieberman concluded, “Play the game!”

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Wings on Sunday afternoon.