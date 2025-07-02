Caitlin Clark could only watch as the Indiana Fever took on the Minnesota Lynx in the finals of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup at Target Center on Tuesday.

Clark was forced to sit out the game due to her groin injury. There were speculations before tip-off that she might suit up as she was listed as questionable. Fever coach Stephanie White, however, eventually made it clear that the All-Star guard would need to extend her recovery.

While White acknowledged that the 23-year-old Clark is “making progress,” she also issued a stern reminder about the seriousness of the situation.

“Making progress and feeling good are two different things, and we want to make sure that she feels good,” White explained.

“We want to make sure that she's confident. We want to make sure that we're not putting her in a position to have any setbacks. That's the priority right now.”

Clark has missed their last three games due to the groin injury, which she sustained last month, and caught White by surprise. She remains day-to-day. The reigning Rookie of the Year had already missed five games due to a quad injury earlier in the season.

The Fever star played all 40 games in her sensational rookie campaign last season, setting multiple records and leading the WNBA in assists. She also helped carry the league to new heights, with unprecedented numbers in viewership, gate attendance, and merchandise sales.

In nine games thus far during her sophomore year, Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and team-highs of 8.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Despite missing the former Iowa standout, the Fever walloped the Lynx, 74-59, to claim their first-ever Commissioner's Cup trophy. Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston, who both tallied a double-double, led the attack.

Indiana is now 4-4 in games without Clark this season.

Fever fans hope Clark could return during the WNBA All-Star Game, which she led in voting, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19.