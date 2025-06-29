For the second consecutive season, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will not only be an All-Star but also received the most fan votes to earn her place. After making the game as a rookie in 2024, Clark will be the captain of Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

On top of the honor, Clark also broke the league record with 1.2 million All-Star votes, according to Yahoo Sports. She surpassed her own record, which she had initially broken in 2024.

Caitlin Clark has broken the WNBA record for All-Star votes for the second year in a row, per @YahooSports. Clark received a record-breaking 1.2 million votes this season 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/hUIZMdHDvd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark will go head-to-head with 2025 WNBA MVP favorite Napheesa Collier, who earned the Western Conference captain honor. Collier and Clark will draft their teams from the pool of available players, which will be announced shortly.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be on July 19 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of Clark's Fever. The location would likely have influenced the decision to make her a captain, but Clark's ridiculous vote count already solidified that stance.

Although Clark is currently sidelined for the second time in 2025, her day-to-day status does not appear to threaten her All-Star Game status. Clark has missed the Fever's last two games with a groin injury.

Fever PG Caitlin Clark continues improving in 2025

While injuries continue limiting her 2025 season, Clark has the Fever trending upward. After bringing the team back to the playoffs as a rookie for the first time in nearly a decade, Clark has gotten off to an even better start in year two. Indiana is just 5-4 with her in the lineup, but will compete for the Commissioner's Cup Final against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

Clark's individual numbers have gone down through her first nine games, but she still leads the league with 8.9 assists per game. Her triple-double in the team's season opener against the Chicago Sky was the first of the year. Overall, Clark has four double-doubles in her nine outings.