Although Caitlin Clark is the most talked-about player in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever star still receives plenty of criticism. She's been one of the more controversial professional athletes since entering the league in 2024. However, teammate Sophie Cunningham clearly has her back after sending an NSFW message to Clark's detractors.

During the latest episode of Sophie Cunningham's “Show Me Something” podcast, the 28-year-old guard called out anybody and everybody for hating on Clark. Cunningham blasted everyone who tries to argue that Caitlin Clark is not the face of the league.

“It literally pisses me off when people are like [Caitlin Clark] is not the face of the league… There's really good, well-known people in our league. I'm not discrediting them. We have a lot of bad***** in our league… But when people try to argue that she's not the face of our league. Or our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s***, you’re literally dumb as f***.”

Sophie Cunningham quickly became a fan favorite with the Fever after sticking up for Caitlin Clark earlier in the season. Sports fans caught a glimpse of skills as a black belt in taekwondo, as she put Jacy Sheldon of the Connecticut Sun in a perfect head clinch.

It's too bad that Clark, who is 23 years old, has struggled with soft tissue injuries this season. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has suffered from a quad strain and two separate groin injuries. When healthy, though, Caitlin Clark has looked as good as ever, as she is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from beyond the three-point line through 13 games.

As for Sophie Cunningham, the veteran guard recently re-injured the same ankle that kept her out of the first two games of the regular season. However, she has been able to participate in 21 games for the Fever this year. Cunningham is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per contest. She also owns a 43.4% field goal percentage while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.