In recent weeks, Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever has not let up in speaking her mind. First, she said that WNBA players won't be “excited” about playing in expansion cities (such as Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia).

That alone garnered a tremendous backlash.

The next time around, she was levied with a $500 fine for criticizing WNBA referees on TikTok. On Wednesday, Cunningham took to her X page to essentially accept the fine and also call out the overlooking of other pertinent matters.

“I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it bud! Cause there are no more important things to be worried about with our league right now.”

Cunningham is likely citing the ongoing CBA negotiations between the players and the league. This battle intensified during last weekend's All-Star Game when the players came onto the floor wearing shirts that read “Pay Us What You Owe Us.”

Cunningham is averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. At the same time, she had a battle with an ankle injury at the start of the year. Meanwhile, the Fever are currently 12-12 as the second half of the season commences.

Sophie Cunningham is the Fever's most outspoken talent .

In recent memory, Cunningham has established a reputation as one of the most outspoken personalities in the WNBA. Ever since she joined the Fever, he gift of gab has only grown.

In doing so, she has become a fan favorite amongst the Fever fans. Furthermore, Cunningham has become one of the most ubiquitous WNBA players on social media, with a massive following of 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Also, Cunningham is one of the players passionately advocating for increased pay and higher salaries for WNBA players. For much of the attention Caitlin Clark receives, Cunningham is cultivating her high-profile persona.