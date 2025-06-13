With fans awaiting an injury update for Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson after she left Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks in what was deemed a head injury. While original updates were uncertain regarding the Aces' forward, there could be a logical conclusion when hearing that she will be “doubtful” for Friday night's game, according to ESPN's social media account about the WNBA, when the team will face the Dallas Wings.

Wilson's injury status is important for Las Vegas since she is their featured player, winning league MVP last season, where she averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

So far this season, through eight games, she is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 blocks, and two steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

Here's everything we know about A'ja Wilson's injury and her playing status vs. the Wings:

A'ja Wilson injury status vs. Wings

As the Aces star in Wilson left the aforementioned contest with a concerning injury, it led to her being doubtful for Friday's game, leading to the belief that she will sit out the outing. Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon spoke about the incident where Wilson was hit in the face, trying to stop a drive by a player from Los Angeles.

“She was bleeding,” Hammon said in her post-game press conference, according to ESPN. “She's going to go to the doctor tomorrow and see what's going on. I don't have anything beyond that.”

Wilson would be taken out of the game with just over a minute left in the third quarter, where he had scored 13 points, though most came from the free-throw line, making nine from the charity stripe, as she was two of 12 from the field. The team would lose 97-89 to the Sparks, where Hammon spoke about the aspects that were “stinkers” aside from Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, who had 34 and 28 points, respectively.

“We score 89 points, and we only had two good offensive production nights: Chelsea and Jackie. Everybody else were stinkers,” Hammon said. “The bench was a stinker. But 89 points should be enough to win a game. You can't give up 50 points at halftime. We're still searching for that 40-minute game. It's like a damn unicorn.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen about Wilson's final status, but it's pointing to her not playing Friday against Dallas.