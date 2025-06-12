Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson exited Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks early after suffering a head injury. The Aces were ultimately defeated at home, losing by a final score of 97-89. After the game, Aces head coach Becky Hammon reportedly said the situation is uncertain and Wilson will meet with a doctor on Thursday, according to Callie Fin of The Las Vegas Review Journal.

Hammon also revealed how she believes Wilson suffered the injury.

“I think she got elbowed by (Dearica) Hamby,” Hammon said, via Fin. “I know she was bleeding. And I know she couldn't come back.”

A'ja Wilson dealing with injury

Wilson is a consistent MVP candidate. She is the best player in the league. The Aces, though, are just 4-4 overall so far in 2025. Las Vegas will certainly need Wilson on the floor in order to get back on track.

The 28-year-old three-time MVP is averaging 20.9 points on 43.3 percent field goal shooting so far in the '25 campaign. Wilson is also recording per game averages of 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.0 steals per outing. Her ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes her one of the best all-around players the WNBA has ever seen.

It remains to be seen if Wilson will have to miss time. The Aces will monitor and provide updates on her injury status as they are made available.

Las Vegas' next game is scheduled for Friday night at home against the Dallas Wings. The Aces will then host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Las Vegas would certainly love to have Wilson available for the games over the weekend, however, they also will not rush Wilson back.

Friday night's game is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Las Vegas as the Aces look to jump back into the win column against the Wings.