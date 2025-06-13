Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is officially listed as doubtful for Friday night’s home matchup against the Dallas Wings due to a head injury sustained in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, per the Associated Press.

Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP and widely considered one of the league’s premier players, exited early in the 97-89 loss. Aces head coach Becky Hammon said postgame that Wilson appeared to be elbowed by Sparks forward Dearica Hamby.

“I know she was bleeding. And I know she couldn't come back,” Hammon said after the Sparks game.

Wilson was scheduled to meet with a doctor Thursday to determine the extent of the injury. If she’s remains doubtful to play, the Aces will miss their top scorer and defensive anchor in what would have been a high-profile matchup between Wilson and Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2 steals per game in 2025, as reported by Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. Her stat line highlights the importance of her impact on both ends of the floor for Las Vegas. The Aces are currently 4-4 on the season and trying to regain consistency after an uneven start.

Bueckers, meanwhile, returned from a four-game absence due to concussion protocol and illness to score a career-high 35 points in the Wings’ 93-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

The Wings (1-10) will also be without several players on Friday: Tyasha Harris (knee) and Teaira McCowan (national team obligations) are both out, while DiJonai Carrington (shoulder) is listed as probable and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) is questionable.

Article Continues Below
More Las Vegas Aces News
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Aces star A’ja Wilson’s injury draws uncertain Becky Hammon updateJoey Mistretta ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) walks on the court during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Aces star A’ja Wilson leaves Sparks clash with concerning injuryTroy Finnegan ·
Dallas Wings forward Joyner Holmes poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day.
Aces add frontcourt help with latest signingDavid Yapkowitz ·
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena.
Dawn Staley throws ‘A’One Day’ in A’ja Wilson’s honor at South Carolina’s summer campZachary Draves ·
Las Vegas Aces forward Crystal Bradford (8) warms up before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Fans show Crystal Bradford love after Aces’ roster decisionZachary Howell ·
Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
A’ja Wilson’s leadership draws praise from ex-teammate Kate MartinZachary Draves ·

Las Vegas is scheduled to host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday following their game against Dallas.

Aces’ early-season struggles continue

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Expectations were sky-high for the Aces entering the 2025 season, but they’ve failed to deliver consistent performances. Now sitting at 4-4, Las Vegas has struggled to find cohesion following significant offseason changes. After trading Kelsey Plum to the Sparks and acquiring Jewell Loyd from Seattle, the Aces have been adjusting to new personnel while trying to maintain championship standards.

The transition has been rocky. The Aces were blown out 95-68 by the expansion Golden State Valkyries June 7, marking Hammon’s first loss to her former assistant Natalie Nakase. In that game, Las Vegas shot just 35.5% from the field and committed 13 turnovers.

Wilson’s status moving forward could play a major role in determining how soon the Aces can stabilize. They’ll look to bounce back with or without her in Friday’s clash against the 1-10 Wings.