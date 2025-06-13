Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is officially listed as doubtful for Friday night’s home matchup against the Dallas Wings due to a head injury sustained in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, per the Associated Press.

Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP and widely considered one of the league’s premier players, exited early in the 97-89 loss. Aces head coach Becky Hammon said postgame that Wilson appeared to be elbowed by Sparks forward Dearica Hamby.

“I know she was bleeding. And I know she couldn't come back,” Hammon said after the Sparks game.

Wilson was scheduled to meet with a doctor Thursday to determine the extent of the injury. If she’s remains doubtful to play, the Aces will miss their top scorer and defensive anchor in what would have been a high-profile matchup between Wilson and Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2 steals per game in 2025, as reported by Mark Anderson of the Associated Press. Her stat line highlights the importance of her impact on both ends of the floor for Las Vegas. The Aces are currently 4-4 on the season and trying to regain consistency after an uneven start.

Bueckers, meanwhile, returned from a four-game absence due to concussion protocol and illness to score a career-high 35 points in the Wings’ 93-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

The Wings (1-10) will also be without several players on Friday: Tyasha Harris (knee) and Teaira McCowan (national team obligations) are both out, while DiJonai Carrington (shoulder) is listed as probable and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) is questionable.

Article Continues Below

Las Vegas is scheduled to host the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday following their game against Dallas.

Aces’ early-season struggles continue

Expectations were sky-high for the Aces entering the 2025 season, but they’ve failed to deliver consistent performances. Now sitting at 4-4, Las Vegas has struggled to find cohesion following significant offseason changes. After trading Kelsey Plum to the Sparks and acquiring Jewell Loyd from Seattle, the Aces have been adjusting to new personnel while trying to maintain championship standards.

The transition has been rocky. The Aces were blown out 95-68 by the expansion Golden State Valkyries June 7, marking Hammon’s first loss to her former assistant Natalie Nakase. In that game, Las Vegas shot just 35.5% from the field and committed 13 turnovers.

Wilson’s status moving forward could play a major role in determining how soon the Aces can stabilize. They’ll look to bounce back with or without her in Friday’s clash against the 1-10 Wings.