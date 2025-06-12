The Las Vegas Aces have been a mainstay as a powerhouse at the top of the WNBA over the last few years, but that position feels tenuous at the start of the 2025 season. Becky Hammon and company are off to a bit of a rocky start this year, and things went from bad to worse on Wednesday night.

During a tight clash against the Los Angeles Sparks, star big A'ja Wilson left the game with a head injury during the third quarter. She did not return to the game at any point in the fourth quarter, and the Aces released a statement just before the game ended, via Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“A’ja Wilson left tonight’s game with a head injury with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter and did not return,” the statement read, via Fin. “Additional information will be supplied upon further evaluation.”

The Aces certainly could've used Wilson's skills in the fourth quarter, as the Sparks held on for a 97-89 upset victory in Sin City. The Aces have now lost two games in a row and sit at 4-4 on the season, which is well below the standard that they have set for themselves over the last five years or so.

Article Continues Below

Wilson struggled mightily in this game even before leaving with the injury, finishing with just 13 points on 2-of-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Aces have been trying to develop some chemistry so far this season after trading away Kelsey Plum to the Sparks this offseason and bringing in Jewell Loyd. If they have to navigate any time without Wilson, that will become even tougher for Hammon and company.

The three-time WNBA MVP's stats are slightly down so far this season, but they still land her in the upper echelon of the league. Entering Wednesday night's game, Wilson was averaging 22 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, which still puts her among the WNBA's elite.

The Aces have a game on Friday against the Dallas Wings before two huge games against the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, so the Aces will certainly be hoping that she is able to be back on the floor for those marquee matchups.