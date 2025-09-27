The Minnesota Lynx's dream season is on the brink of coming to an abrupt end. On Friday night, with their semifinal clash against the Phoenix Mercury headed to the Valley, the Lynx had to put up a big performance to avoid going down 2-1 with homecourt advantage having slipped away from their fingertips. However, the Lynx could not have mustered a worse performance than the one they displayed on Friday, with Minnesota enduring a fourth quarter that's the stuff of nightmares en route to an 84-76 defeat.

The Lynx did not score until the clock hit 6:51 in the fourth quarter, but they seemed to get it back together, even taking a 76-75 lead with 3:31 to go thanks to a bucket from Maria Kliundikova. But that was only the beginning of the end for the Lynx.

From that point to the end of the game, Minnesota missed all five of their shots and turned the ball over twice — including on a crucial late-game possession in which Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Napheesa Collier. And to make matters even worse, Collier was injured on the play and had to be helped up, prompting head coach Cheryl Reeve to blow a gasket leading to her ejection.

Nothing went right for the Lynx in the final moments of the game, and fans, as a result, were sent into a state of full-blown panic on social media.

Lynx fans panic, explode in anger after crushing Game 3 loss to Mercury

Losing a playoff game in and of itself is already infuriating. But for the Lynx to have done so in such brutal fashion only serves to rub more salt on their open wounds, as evidenced by the fan reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

“I think that ship has already sailed. Lynx won't win without fee. And the Aces struggled with the Storm, and are barely beating a welfare homeless and hospitalized Fever team. Just give Phoenix the trophy now, because most of us are moving over to football now lol,” @braize658253 wrote.

“It took over a decade, but the Lynx are finally collapsing in the playoffs after a spectacular season like every other pro team in Minnesota,” @D_Summerville put bluntly.

“the officiating was awful the entire game. phee was getting pushed, shoved, tossed in the paint and still couldn’t get a whistle. this series isn’t over but something needs to change with the reffing. God please protect the lynx + phee and take away any of their pain. basketball Gods please give us a miracle, heal phee and get us through this series with a win so we can extend our playoff run. ❤️‍🩹🙏🏻,” @n1kamuhl added.