The New York Yankees searched for pitching help as MLB Free Agency rolled on, but the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins moved first on Edward Cabrera. Chicago pushed to the front of the line. Miami found its trade partner. As MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported, the Yankees were “never close” on a Cabrera deal even as conversations swirled.

The Cubs, meanwhile, kept at it and stayed aggressive, while the Yankees watched the market tilt. Edward Cabrera now appears headed to Chicago. A young arm. Power stuff. Team control and upside. That is the profile front offices chase at this time of year.

Michael Cerami reported that the Cubs and Marlins were getting close, and league chatter matched the momentum. The fit is obvious. Chicago needs rotation depth and swing-and-miss ability. Cabrera brings both when healthy and in rhythm. He is 27 and under team control through 2028. That matters. It shapes plans. The Marlins gain flexibility. The Cubs add an arm for their timeline, while the Yankees keep searching for pitching answers. Real stakes.

What it means for the Yankees

For the Yankees, this now becomes a pivot point rather than a miss. They engaged. They monitored. However, they were never truly at the finish line, as Heyman noted. Meanwhile, the pitching picture around them changed fast. The Yankees then lost Luke Weaver and Devin Williams in free agency, and both right-handers signed with the New York Mets.

As a result, depth walked out the door. In turn, urgency walked in. Now the board shifts again. Other trade routes remain open. New names will surface. So will price tags. The Yankees still want starting pitching and still needs innings that stabilize a postseason run. In addition, MLB Free Agency also stays in play as a parallel path.

This is how January feels in baseball. Rumors move fast. Deals materialize in bursts. One team closes. Another resets its board. Under the winter lights, the question settles over the Yankees and Cubs alike: which move changes October the most?