For years, the Kansas City Chiefs were picking near the bottom of each round in the NFL Draft because they produced an elite record year in and year out. In fact, heading into the 2025 season, the Chiefs had played in five of the last six seasons, meaning they were solidified as a dynasty. It wasn't all lollipops and rainbows for the Chiefs this season, though, as the team went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time during the Patrick Mahomes era. If there is a silver lining, it is that the team will finally have a chance to select a premier prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the dynasty is to extend on for years to come, the Chiefs need to hit on their ninth overall selection, as well as on their picks later in the draft. Using the PFF mock draft simulator, what can the Chiefs do within the first three rounds of the draft?

Chiefs' positions of need ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs long had one of the best offensive attacks ever, and it was the defense that struggled. Travis Kelce has a case as the best tight end in NFL history, and during his days with the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill was the league's premier receiver. Mahomes has been the consensus best player in the NFL for most of his career, too.

That all changed last season. For starters, the defense has improved in recent years, and the offense hasn't been as high-octane. Mahomes is still great, but he just hasn't made as many explosive plays recently as he did earlier in his career. Kelce has taken a step back, and Hill hasn't been with the team in years.

The receiving corps was expected to improve last year, but Rashee Rice missed the start of the season due to suspension. Although he was great upon his return, the rest of the receivers underwhelmed. The rushing attack is also poor, and inconsistent offensive line play led to Mahomes scrambling for his life far too often.

With that said, the Chiefs should prioritize the offense, not the defense, with their 2026 NFL Draft capital. Receiver, offensive guard, right tackle, and running back are particular areas of need. Tight end becomes perhaps their biggest need if Kelce chooses retirement over re-signing with the team. If the Chiefs look at defense, then linebacker and defensive tackle are the spots they should target.

Chiefs reinforce their once-great offense through the draft

2026 NFL Mock Draft simulator results

Article Continues Below

WR Jordyn Tyson – Arizona State – Ninth overall

G Emmanuel Pregnon – Oregon – 40th overall

RB Emmett Johnson – Nebraska – 89th overall

With the order for the beginning of the 2026 NFL Draft settled, it is known that the Chiefs will be picking ninth overall. They haven't picked inside the top 10 since they took Mahomes with pick 10 in 2017. While fans should temper their expectations about getting a player of Mahomes' caliber at a pick earlier then when the Texas Tech product was selected, the team still needs to hit with a Pro Bowl-caliber player here.

With the way the draft board fell in the PFF simulator, Jordyn Tyson would make the most sense. The receiver started his career at Colorado but left for Arizona State before Deion Sanders took over. Tyson is an elite route runner with sure hands. He thrives at all three levels of the field, and he can run every route in the route tree.

An all-around receiver is exactly what Mahomes needs. Rice is his top option, but Mahomes' reliance on him became predictable last year. Xavier Worthy was taken in the first round just two years ago, but it is clear that he is just a gadget option/speed threat. Tyson would round the group together and help the offense return to elite status. Mahomes would surely return to his MVP ways with the Arizona State product joining his ranks.

Second and third round selections of Emmanuel Pregnon and Emmett Johnson would really take the offense to the next level, though. Pregnon is arguably the best pure guard in this class. He has four years of starting experience and was protecting potential number one overall pick Dante Moore this year. Pregnon moves incredibly well for a man his size and will ensure Mahomes stays upright.

Johnson could immediately step up as the starting running back for Kansas City, too. The duo of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco isn't getting the job done. Johnson is a quick and shifty running back with great vision. He is also a weapon in the passing game, which is important for an offense featuring Mahomes.

With these three selections, the Chiefs should be able to get right back on track, especially when it comes to producing the NFL's scariest offense.