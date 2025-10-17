The 2025 WNBA season ended in historic fashion as the Las Vegas Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury 4-0 to claim their third championship in four years. With a new best-of-seven Finals format, the Aces rose to the occasion, showcasing depth, composure, and championship DNA in what may be remembered as the most dominant postseason performance in recent league history.

However, beyond the brilliance of Las Vegas, the 2025 playoffs featured a wide array of narratives: The rise of the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural season, the shocking collapse of the Minnesota Lynx, and the inspiring Cinderella run of the Indiana Fever, among others. These storylines painted a rich picture of where the league stands today — deeper, more competitive, and more widely viewed than ever before.

Let's evaluate each of the eight WNBA playoff teams and grade them not just on wins and losses, but on their performance relative to expectations, resilience in adversity, and the foundation they’ve laid for 2026.

Las Vegas Aces: A+

The 2025 Las Vegas Aces created a narrative of resilience, dominance, and legacy. Midway through the regular season, the defending champions were barely above .500, sitting at 14-14 with questions swirling about their championship viability.

However, what followed was one of the most remarkable turnarounds in WNBA history: A 16-game winning streak to close the season, clinching the second seed and regaining momentum.

In the playoffs, the Aces were tested early, narrowly defeating Seattle in a three-game first-round series and needing overtime in Game 5 to eliminate a surging Indiana Fever team in the semifinals. But when the lights were brightest, the Aces shone the hardest. In the Finals, they dismantled Phoenix in a sweep, each win marked by poise, balance, and championship pedigree.

A’ja Wilson, who won regular-season MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year, led the way in a historic individual campaign. She was flanked by strong performances from Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, as well as valuable bench minutes from Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans.

The Aces’ ability to peak when it mattered most, despite midseason doubts, exemplified the definition of a dynasty. They now hold three franchise titles in four years and continue to be the league’s model for sustained excellence. Their grade is an easy A+ as the gold standard for what a championship campaign should look like.

Phoenix Mercury: A–

No team exceeded expectations in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs more than the Phoenix Mercury. Entering the postseason as the fourth seed with limited buzz, Phoenix launched one of the most thrilling underdog runs in league history. First, the Mercury upset the defending champion New York Liberty in three games. Then, they stunned the top-seeded and title-favorite Lynx, including legendary late-game comebacks that allowed them to win the series.

Their Finals appearance was unexpected, but fully earned. Led by the all-around brilliance of Alyssa Thomas, the scoring power of Kahleah Copper, and the versatile two-way presence of Satou Sabally, Phoenix displayed heart, grit, and tactical precision. Thomas recorded multiple triple-doubles in the postseason, continuing her evolution as one of the WNBA’s most unique players.

The Finals, however, were a different story. Sabally’s concussion in Game 3 and head coach Nate Tibbetts’ Game 4 ejection derailed any chance at making the series competitive. The Mercury were swept by the Aces, but their playoff story — from underdogs to Finals participants — is still notable and inspirational.

Phoenix exits the 2025 season with renewed legitimacy. Their stars are aligned, and their chemistry has matured. The A- reflects both their exceptional overachievement while leaving room for the reality of how far they still must go to reach the summit.

Minnesota Lynx: B+

The Minnesota Lynx entered the 2025 playoffs as the number one overall seed and the most consistent team during the regular season. Led by a well-balanced roster and anchored by their trademark defensive intensity, the Lynx looked poised to reclaim a Finals win for the first time since 2017. Head coach Cheryl Reeve managed a deep rotation that played unselfish basketball and executed with discipline throughout their 34-10 season.

Unfortunately, their postseason told a different story. After an expected first-round series win over the Golden State Valkyries, Minnesota fell apart against the underdog Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. Despite holding a commanding lead at points throughout the series, the Lynx crumbled in the final minutes of Game 4, unable to counter Phoenix’s relentless pressure and shot-making. It was a brutal collapse for a team that had prided itself on poise.

Minnesota’s failure was not due to a lack of talent, but rather a lack of adaptability and clutch execution. The absence of Napheesa Collier due to injury left them without a definitive go-to scorer in crunch time, and their late-game stagnation on offense haunted them as well. Still, their body of work throughout the year remains commendable.

While their season ended in disappointment, Minnesota remains one of the league’s most complete and well-run franchises. The lessons from this collapse will likely be internalized and used as fuel moving forward. Their grade reflects an excellent regular season overshadowed by a misfire in the playoffs.

Indiana Fever: B+

The Indiana Fever entered 2025 with limited expectations as a young, developmental team still seeking an identity. But what they found over the course of the season — and especially the postseason — was something much greater: Belief. Finishing as the sixth seed, Indiana upset the higher-seeded Atlanta Dream in the first round, showcasing composure beyond their years.

Then, in the semifinals, the Fever took the eventual champions in Las Vegas to five games, including an unforgettable overtime battle in Game 5 where they came just short of pulling off one of the biggest playoff upsets in WNBA history. Indiana's rise was powered by a tight-knit core that included Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and standout signee Odyssey Sims.

Although Mitchell stepped up into a true superstar role, the Fever were greater than the sum of their parts. They played selfless basketball, embraced adversity, and delivered one of the postseason's most compelling performances.

Indiana's B+ grade recognizes its ability to exceed expectations and lay a foundation for future contention. If they can remain healthy in 2026, their potential is limitless.

Atlanta Dream: B

The Atlanta Dream continued their upward trajectory in 2025, finishing with the third seed in the regular season. With a balanced core led by Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Brittney Griner, Atlanta developed into one of the league’s more physical and defensively tenacious teams. Their growth under head coach Karl Smesko was evident in their improved record, better late-game execution, and rising confidence.

However, their playoff run ended far too soon. Matched up against the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever, the Dream were favored to advance to the semifinals. Instead, they were upset in the three-game opening round, failing to respond to Indiana’s urgency and composure under pressure. Their reliance on isolation plays and outside shooting ended up being their undoing in clutch moments.

Despite the early exit, the Dream took another step forward as a franchise. Their young players gained valuable playoff experience, and their regular-season consistency confirmed that Atlanta is no longer rebuilding — they are on the cusp of true contention. The “B” is a reflection of their steady development, tempered by a disappointing postseason exit.

New York Liberty: B–

The New York Liberty began the 2025 WNBA season with championship repeat expectations after their 2024 title. With a loaded roster featuring Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Emma Meesseman, New York looked every bit the contender during stretches of the regular season. However, injuries, inconsistency, and offensive stagnation derailed their campaign, and the Liberty entered the playoffs as the fifth seed — a disappointment in itself.

Matched against Phoenix in the first round, the Liberty failed to advance, losing the series in three games. Thomas and Copper overwhelmed them, and New York’s star trio struggled to find synergy when they were on the court together in high-pressure moments. The then-reigning champions lacked urgency and fluidity, particularly in transition defense and half-court execution.

The Liberty's early elimination was a sobering reminder that a talented lineup alone doesn’t guarantee playoff success. Despite the elite names on their roster, the Liberty failed to adjust when their backs were against the wall.

Their “B-” reflects a solid but underwhelming year where the team remained strong overall but fell well short of expectations.

With Nneka Ogwumike leading the way and strong contributions from Ezi Magbegor and Skylar Diggins, the Seattle Storm showed defensive grit and flashes of offensive potential. The Storm's 23-21 regular-season record was good enough for the seventh seed after they struggled to find consistency to close out the year.

In the playoffs, they drew a tough matchup against Las Vegas and pushed the series to three games. In Game 3, they lost by just one point, 74-73, nearly pulling off a monumental upset. Despite the loss, Seattle showed heart and tenacity.

But the flaws were apparent. The Storm's offense often became one-dimensional, and they struggled to maintain composure in tight possessions. The lack of frontcourt scoring and bench depth also hindered their ability to match top-tier teams.

Their grade reflects a mixed season of respectable progress but little indication that the team is ready to contend without significant roster improvements.

Golden State Valkyries: B–

As the WNBA’s newest expansion team, the Valkyries faced the typical challenges of building chemistry, developing an identity, and competing in a deep league. But in their inaugural season, they surpassed all reasonable expectations en route to earning the eighth and final playoff seed.

The Valkyries finished tied with the Storm at a 23-21 record, highlighted by strong rookie campaigns from players like Janelle Salaün and veteran leadership from the likes of Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes, who embraced the role after Kayla Thornton went down with a season-ending injury. Their games at the Chase Center routinely sold out, making them a commercial and cultural success.

While they were swept by the Minnesota Lynx in the first round, Golden State played hard and even led at halftime in Game 2. The experience they gained was invaluable, especially for their young core.

The “B-” reflects a phenomenal debut season that sets a high bar for future expansion teams and a foundation that is firmly in place for long-term success.

The 2025 WNBA playoffs were a microcosm of a league in evolution, where dynasties coexist with emerging powers, and new franchises like the Valkyries can dream as big as the Aces. The playoffs highlighted the depth of talent, tactical sophistication, and emotional investment that continue to elevate the WNBA’s place in the sports landscape.

The Aces may have ended the year on top, but every playoff team left a mark on the season. From Phoenix’s unlikely Finals run to Golden State's coming-of-age and Atlanta’s growth to New York’s reckoning, each team revealed something about the present and future of the W.

As the WNBA enters its next phase of expansion, media growth, and talent development, one thing is clear: The margin between contender and pretender has never been thinner. And for fans, that means the best is still to come.