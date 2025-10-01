The Minnesota Lynx lost their series against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals. However, the matchup was full of dramatic moments. Collier missed Game 4 thanks to an ankle injury she suffered late in Game 3. After officials did not call a foul on the play, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacted strongly, earning an ejection and a one game suspension because of it.

Collier had another dominant season, leading the Lynx to the best record in the WNBA. For a majority of the season, Minnesota was one of the favorites to win the championship. Collier and Co. came within one game of a title in 2024, falling short against the New York Liberty in Game 7 in the WNBA Finals. Now, she will have to wait at least one more season to get there again.

When she collided with Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, Collier landed awkwardly on her ankle. She spoke with The Athletic's Ben Pickman about the injury, saying that it is similar to an injury she suffered earlier in the year.

“Napheesa Collier said ‘it's almost the exact same injury as my other ankle,' ‘a couple torn ligaments,' she said, but no broken bones. She missed just over three weeks in mid-August with a right ankle injury,” Pickman said.

Collier and WNBA Commissioner Kathy Engelbert have gone back and forth in the aftermath of Game 3. According to the Lynx forward, the league needs to re-evaluate its officiating. Collier and other stars called out WNBA referees at the All-Star Game, claiming that they need better training. Engelbert announced that the league was working with the officials to be better.

Reeve and Minnesota were not happy with how their postseason run came to an end. However, the Lynx were sent home by Phoenix. Now, they have to watch how the season ends from their home in Minnesota.