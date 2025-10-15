The basketball world is still coming to terms with the recent comments by Minnesota Lynx MVP Napheesa Collier about the WNBA. Additionally, this included calling out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for her management style.

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets player Cam Johnson is offering his say. Essentially, he is supporting Collier while analyzing the state of the league thus far, The Young Man and The Three Podcast.

In a conversation with Sue Bird, Johnson said:

“The competition across the league is in a great place. And in regards to Phee's comments, she's earned the right.”

"The competition across the league is in a great place. And in regards to Phee's comments, she's earned the right." Cam Johnson on Napheesa Collier's comments ripping WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert 🗣 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/XlR7uxXnwE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2025

Collier is coming off a postseason in which the Lynx were eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals. Towards the tail end, Collier went out with a torn ligament in her ankle.

It was after the Lynx went out that Collier criticized the WNBA leadership. The players and the league in the midst of bitter negotiations over a new CBA agreement. The deadline for a tentative agreement is set for Oct. 31, which at this point is likely not to be met.

Article Continues Below

As a result, some WNBA players have threatened to strike if they don't get what they want. Among those demands includes a equal share of the revenue generated.

The solidarity expressed by NBA players to WNBA players

Since the WNBA came alive in 1997, NBA players have been front and center in their support. Among the most well known supporters of the WNBA was none other than Kobe Bryant.

In his post playing years, Bryant was a frequent presence at WNBA games along with his daughter Gianna, who has aspirations of playing in the league. In the years since, players such as Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers have been fervent supporters.

He is at virtually every single Fever game. The same holds true with Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, who was there supporting A'ja Wilson as the Aces went onto win the WNBA championship.