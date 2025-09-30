WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has responded to Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's scathing comments directed at her, which she delivered in her yearly exit interview on Tuesday.

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA,” Engelbert said in a statement obtained by ClutchPoints. “Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

The conversation Engelbert is referring to is one that Collier says happened over the winter during Unrivaled's inaugural season. In it, Collier claims Engelbert said that the WNBA was responsible for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's sponsorship deals.

Napheesa Collier Full and unedited statement

“I also asked how she plans to fix the fact that players like Caitlin, Angel [Reese] and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years,” Collier read. “Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.'”

Collier also accused Engelbert of brushing aside what players and coaches have long identified as a problem with officiating in the league, saying “only losers” blame referees.

“In that same conversation, she told me players should be ‘on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal I got them,'” Collier added.

She ended her statement by taking a shot directly at Engelbert.

“We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But right now we have the worst leadership in the world,” she said.