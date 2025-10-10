It should come as no shock to WNBA fans that the two players battling for the regular-season MVP award are now unanimous All-WNBA first-team picks for the 2025 season. Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx leader Napheesa Collier lead the list of MVP candidates who finished with the top-five accolade.

Rounding out the other spots are Atlanta Dream All-Star guard Allisha Gray, Phoenix Mercury phenom forward Alyssa Thomas, and Indiana Fever breakout guard Kelsey Mitchell. Wilson notched her fourth-straight honor and fifth overall, while the nomination marks the third in a row for both Collier and Thomas. Meanwhile, Gray and Mitchell are achieving the feat for the first time in their careers.

Introducing your 2025 All-WNBA Teams! FIRST TEAM

🏀Napheesa Collier

🏀Allisha Gray

🏀Kelsey Mitchell

🏀Alyssa Thomas

🏀A’ja Wilson SECOND TEAM

🏀Aliyah Boston

🏀Paige Bueckers

🏀Sabrina Ionescu

🏀Nneka Ogwumike

🏀Jackie Young pic.twitter.com/i8nOiXPDFi — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) October 10, 2025

The announcement comes in the midst of a tumultuous end to the 2025 WNBA season, which has seen the relationship between the league's leadership and top players, namely Collier, become fractured “beyond repair.” Collier gave a scathing exit interview after the Lynx's campaign ended in the semifinal round, seemingly voicing many players' thoughts about commissioner Cathy Engelbert and ongoing CBA (collective bargaining agreement) negotiations.

Collier stated, among other things, that Engelbert said Caitlin Clark should be “grateful” to the WNBA for the $16 million she makes off the floor as a result of the league's platform.

According to ESPN, Collier was reportedly open to meeting with Engelbert before the WNBA Finals but canceled the meeting after Engelbert took the podium ahead of Game 1 between the Aces and Mercury to say, “I did not make those comments.”

Stars around the league have unapologetically voiced their support for the 2025 MVP runner-up, including the award's winner, Wilson.

“We are always going to stand on business when it comes to just voicing our opinions and what we believe in, 10 toes down,” the two-time WNBA champion said.

“Whether it’s a whisper or a shout, I’m gonna always do that. There are many other talks that we need to have, but I’m never going to back down from using my voice and making sure that it’s heard – not just for me, but for the W and the generations to come.”

With the current CBA set to expire on October 31 and the two sides seemingly no closer to a new agreement, fears of a lockout for the 2026 WNBA season are looking more realistic with each passing day.