The New York Liberty pulled off a gritty 81–78 win over the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center, but the real story unfolded after the final buzzer. All eyes were on Sabrina Ionescu, who not only delivered clutch plays late in the game but also offered an honest and concerning update on her ongoing neck injury.

For Ionescu, this game meant more than just another win. It was her first time playing professionally in the Bay Area, just a short drive from her hometown of Walnut Creek, California. She grew up watching the Warriors at Oracle Arena, and now, playing at Chase Center in front of family and friends, the moment was emotional and full of significance.

But what should have been a full-circle moment came with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over her.

Earlier in the week, Ionescu was sidelined during New York’s loss to the Seattle Storm after experiencing neck tightness following a long cross-country flight. The Liberty took a cautious approach, giving her time to recover through physical therapy, massage treatment, and light activity. She was listed as day-to-day, with the team keeping a close eye on her response to therapy and rest.

Heading into the Valkyries matchup, Ionescu was still unsure if she could suit up. She told reporters postgame that she could not fully turn her head in either direction and that the pain had not fully subsided. The stiffness restricted her movement and made simple motions like looking over her shoulder a challenge.

While the discomfort lingered, she decided to push through, calling the pain “manageable” during competition.

Her performance was a testament to that toughness. Though she clearly altered her game to accommodate the injury, avoiding aggressive drives and focusing on controlled mid-range shots, she still delivered when it mattered most. In the final two minutes, she knocked down all seven of her free throws, including two with 8.9 seconds left that sealed the win for the Liberty.

She also came up with a key defensive play late in the fourth quarter, snatching a steal to prevent a Valkyries comeback. Every move looked deliberate, measured, and tinged with pain, but her leadership never wavered.

This is not the first time Ionescu has battled a neck issue. She dealt with a similar injury late last season, and the Liberty’s medical staff is managing it with compression therapy, stretching, and strict monitoring. With a demanding road schedule ahead, the team is taking no chances. They continue to limit her practice time and adjust her workload based on how she responds after games.

Ionescu said she will be re-evaluated before the next outing, adding that she will only continue to play if the pain remains under control and does not put her long-term health at risk. For now, she is focused on staying present, contributing however she can, and recovering smartly.

Her performance in the Bay Area was all heart. It was about showing up, hurting but still finding a way to lead. It was a homecoming filled with grit, determination, and the kind of leadership that cannot be measured by a box score.

For Liberty fans, there is comfort in knowing that no matter the circumstance, Sabrina Ionescu shows up. And she shows up big.