The biggest surprise from the Packers‘ first unofficial depth chart of the 2025 NFL season is that rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is not listed as a starter, despite a strong early camp showing and the high expectations tied to his first-round draft status. Instead, the starting wide receiver trio features veterans Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed, with Golden relegated to a backup role behind Mecole Hardman and Malik Heath.

Why Is Matthew Golden Not Starting?

Matthew Golden's positioning on the depth chart has sparked significant debate and surprise among Packers fans and analysts alike. Golden impressed during the offseason and early camp with his speed and route-running ability, which many expected would earn him a starting spot right away. However, the Packers coaching staff has opted to prioritize experience, maintaining a starting lineup with Doubs, Wicks, and Reed. Golden’s lack of game experience compared to these veterans is the main rationale behind this decision — a typical conservative approach to easing talented rookies into starting roles without rushing their development.

Fans have voiced their frustration, pointing out Golden’s potential to be a dynamic deep threat and to provide a boost to quarterback Jordan Love's passing attack. The presence of Golden on the field is widely expected to improve the offense’s explosiveness, and many believe the rookie will earn a starting role soon if preseason performances affirm his strong camp showing. The coaching staff evidently views this initial depth chart as a formality rather than a final statement, and it is anticipated that Golden’s role will increase as the season progresses.

Matthew Golden – Packers WR Elite deep‑speed (4.29 s 40‑yd dash) and big-play upside. Needs polish but clearly first‑round caliber pic.twitter.com/nGmQZUNJR2 — RotoLegends (@RotoLegends) August 3, 2025

In addition, the depth chart reflects a broader trend for the Packers to integrate rookies gradually rather than thrust them into full-time starting duties immediately. Golden’s talent and quick adaptation will likely accelerate that integration, but the team's cautious approach aims to balance development with maintaining on-field production from proven players.

Other Notable Depth Chart Highlights and the Context for 2025

Beyond Golden’s surprising backup status, the Packers’ depth chart includes some expected placements as well as subtle hints about the team’s strategy for the 2025 season. Jordan Love remains the clear starting quarterback, with Malik Willis backing him up. Josh Jacobs leads the running back room, affirming the team’s investment in him as a primary offensive weapon.

The first depth chart of the season released by the Packers. (Note: While it’s from the team’s weekly release, it’s labeled unofficial. Translation: @JTWahlers just does it, hands it to LaFleur, LaFleur says whatever). pic.twitter.com/A7HRcdYfvP — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 5, 2025

On the offensive line, the depth chart shows Rasheed Walker beating out Jordan Morgan for the starting left tackle spot. This decision is noteworthy because Morgan was a first-round pick, and his failure to crack the starting lineup has raised questions about his development and the team's drafting efficiency.

The Packers’ defensive roles have not been as extensively discussed in the unofficial depth chart releases, but the team appears to be maintaining a solid core while allowing some positional battles to play out closer to the regular season.

The Packers’ depth chart thus presents a mix of stability and evolving talent, with the most eye-catching storyline centered on their rookie wide receiver situation. While the initial chart may raise eyebrows, it is likely a snapshot in time that will adjust as preseason progresses and the coaching staff evaluates player performances on the field.

As the 2025 season unfolds, all eyes will be on Matthew Golden and the Packers’ coaching staff to see how this depth chart evolves. If Golden can translate his promising camp performances into consistent game-day impact, it won’t take long for him to claim a starting role. Meanwhile, the Packers benefit from a balanced approach that blends rookie enthusiasm with veteran reliability. This strategy could prove key in navigating a challenging NFC North landscape. Ultimately, the initial depth chart is just the beginning of a story that promises growth, competition, and excitement throughout the Packers’ season.

The biggest surprise from the Packers' first unofficial depth chart 2025 is the decision to keep Matthew Golden, the promising rookie wide receiver, as a backup rather than a starter. This reflects both the Packers’ patience with rookie development and a continued reliance on veteran wide receivers to lead the passing attack early in the season. Fans and analysts expect Golden’s role to grow, potentially reshaping the wide receiver corps as the year goes on.