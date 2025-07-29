Cheryl Reeve is not being subtle about her disappointment with Emma Meesseman's latest career decision. Ahead of her matchup with the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx head coach was brutally honest on her opponent's newest roster addition.

Before Meesseman signed with the Liberty, she was also considering joining Reeve and the Lynx. When asked about her thoughts on Meesseman's final verdict, Reeve cracked a slight smile when bluntly opposing the 32-year-old's decision.

“She made the wrong choice,” Reeve said of the signing, via Madeline Kenney of the New York Post.

Meesseman has not played in the WNBA since 2022, but has been considered one of the best European players in the world for several years. She is a six-time EuroLeague champion, three-time EuroLeague MVP, two-time EuroBasket MVP and won the 2024 Turkish Cup MVP award.

Meesseman spent her first seven years in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics, but was last a member of the Chicago Sky. She was a key part of the Mystics' 2019 championship team, winning the WNBA Finals MVP award.

Emma Meesseman joins Liberty in time for Lynx matchup

Meesseman's first game with the Liberty will be against the Lynx. The two teams meet for the first time since clashing in the 2024 WNBA Finals, a series New York won 3-2.

With both teams leading their respective conferences, the matchup is expected to be just as intense as their last meeting. The Lynx's 22-5 record currently leads the league, while the Liberty are not far behind at 17-8. The teams are among the favorites to win the 2025 championship, potentially foreshadowing another Finals meeting.

Although Meesseman is widely regarded as an elite forward, she will likely progress slowly with her new team. The Liberty recently got star center Jonquel Jones back from a month-long absence to fill their previously distinguishable void in the middle. New York is 10-3 in 2025 with Jones in the lineup.

Even with Jones back, Meesseman figures to play a prominent role off the bench. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in her most recent WNBA season to earn her second All-Star nod. Meesseman could potentially take over Nyara Sabally's role as Jones' primary backup and be the team's first player off the bench once she settles in.