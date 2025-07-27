The New York Liberty saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt after what was a thrilling 101-99 win for the Los Angeles Sparks at the Barclays Center. However, what would have stung more is the fact that Breanna Stewart came off after just three minutes into the game after suffering a lower right leg injury.

Stewart initially signalled for a substitute after seeming to injure herself while running down the court and sat out the rest of the game. However, ‘a person familiar to the situation’ has told the Associated Press that nothing major has turned up during imaging, per ESPN. 

This means that the two-time WNBA and WNBA Finals MVP will travel with the team as they tip off a four-game road trip. Stewart is currently averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks and steals apiece thus far. 

“No update, hopefully she'll be OK,” New York head coach Sandy Brondello had said after the game. The 30-year-old is yet to miss a single game this season, and has shot just shy of 50% from the field.

In her absence, the Liberty saw Sabrina Ionescu take charge with 30 points and eight rebounds, while Natasha Cloud contributed 22 points and nine assists. However, the Liberty came back from the first quarter with a 15-point deficit.

A late third-quarter onslaught by Cloud and Marine Johannes off the bench, who put up 12 points, including two three-pointers. However, it wasn’t enough as Rickea Jackson landed a buzzer-beater to give the Sparks their fifth win on the trot. 

The Liberty will now take on the Dallas Wings before a date with the 1st seed Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. The four-game road trip will be rounded off by a double-header against the Connecticut Sun. However, with Stewart looking set to return immediately, the Liberty will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

