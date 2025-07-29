ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings upset the New York Liberty on Monday night, earning a 92-82 victory over the defending champions. It was a quality performance for a Dallas team that has struggled for most of the 2025 campaign. Sabrina Ionescu tried to lead the Liberty to a fourth quarter comeback, but the Wings were able to hold on for the win. Before the game, Ionescu took time to speak with reporters and she revealed how she prepares for games.

“Sometimes I can't make one in warmups and then I make them all in the game, sometimes it's vice-versa,” Ionescu told reporters. “To be honest, there's not really any rhyme or reason to how things just play out. For me, it's just staying confident in my shots, but obviously it's making sure that I'm, you know, able to get a variety of different shots in my warmup because I usually don't just get catch and shoot shots in a game. I'm always trying to simulate what I'm able to get in a game in my warmup.”

It was a disappointing performance for the Liberty. Hearing how Sabrina Ionescu warms up before the game was interesting, though. She is one of the best players in the WNBA, so many younger basketball players will likely try to follow her routine.

On Monday night, Ionescu finished with 17 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal. She shot 5-13 from the field and 1-5 from beyond the arc while also turning the ball over five times. It certainly wasn't her best performance, but Ionescu still features the potential of a true MVP candidate.

Ionescu's current 19.3 points per game average is the best mark of her career. She's been fairly inefficient with her shot at times, but Sabrina is unquestionably making a significant impact nonetheless.

Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty will try to bounce back against the Lynx in Minnesota on Wednesday night.