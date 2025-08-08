PHOENIX– It felt personal for DeWanna Bonner during the Phoenix Mercury's 95-60 win over the Indiana Fever on Thursday. A plethora of storylines highlighted the game, outside of Bonner.

For instance, it was Sophie Cunningham's first return to Phoenix since being traded in the offseason. Additionally, it was Bonner's second time playing against Indiana, following the Fever's contract buyout with Bonner in late June.

That alone sparked all kinds of speculation and questions about her character.

It made her question if she wanted to keep going. Even with Bonner becoming the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer, she asked herself if it was worth it to keep going.

Luckily, there was some inspiration for her to get back on the court.

Followed up with DeWanna Bonner about an earlier question of getting her joy back. She told me her kids were a major factor. “They remind you that life is short. They have no idea what’s going on behind the scenes.” She also talked about the Phoenix fanbase. pic.twitter.com/a2p2R20jsD — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 8, 2025

“First of all, my kids,” Bonner said postgame. “I took a little bit of time for myself and see if I wanted to do this again. Just them being around, they would remind you that life is short. They have no idea what's going on behind the scenes. They just made it fun. And then, being here. Even if Alyssa (Thomas) wasn't here, I was here for 10 years, and the fans are still the same.

“Even though everything else has changed, like the buildings. I walked in and I went the wrong way to the locker rooms for the first time, but the fans are still the same, the love is still the same, the energy is still the same, and then at that time it was definitely needed because it was like a very low point for me.”

Nate Tibbetts saw DeWanna Bonner's increased emotion for Mercury

From the moment Bonner signed a contract with the Mercury, head coach Nate Tibbetts was on board. Adding a seasoned veteran is never a bad thing. However, Bonner's departure from Indiana left people with .

Some thought that she was done playing basketball. When she put on the purple and orange threads, it felt like how Bonner played all those seasons prior.

The Phoenix head coach recognized that there were heightened emotions, even with playing the Fever a second-time in a matter of a week.

Nate Tibbetts told me he saw DeWanna Bonner play with more emotion than usual against Indiana. “It didn’t work out for either party while she was there… I’m sure it’s left a chip on her shoulder.” pic.twitter.com/rFkUgnQf1L — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 8, 2025

“There were probably a lot of people that doubted if she could still play at the same level, that she had. It didn't work out for either party while she was there. I'm sure that left a chip on our shoulder,” Tibbetts said. “It was an emotional game last week for all of us going back there.

“The bounce back that she had, just a credit to her being focused and and and playing with confidence. I saw the same thing that you did. There was an edge to her, which was great.”

That ‘edge' is something Bonner has always played with. Sometimes, she needs to fan the emotional flame, but in a game like Thursday's, the team rallied around it.

As an example, she hit a 3-pointer on Fever guard Lexie Hull and was trash-talking to her the entire way down the court. A similar instance happened with Cunningham, when she wrapped Bonner up, after the latter stole the ball away.

These teams square off once more in the beginning of September. If the standings were to be final as of writing this, the Mercury and Fever would matchup in the first round.

The emotions, competitive spirit, and storylines will be as present as ever.