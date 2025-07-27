The LA Sparks relied on a Rickea Jackson buzzer-beater to land a hugely entertaining 101-99 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday. The Liberty lost Breanna Stewart to a lower leg injury less than three minutes into the game, and saw the likes of Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud combine for a whopping 52 points.

However, it did not prove enough, as a team effort from the Sparks saw four of their players score at least 17 points. A similar concerted effort could be seen in the Sparks’ pre-game fits, with player outfits being praised by users on X.

All hits no misses 😮‍💨 The @LASparks pulled up servin’ look after look ahead of their 7pm/ET matchup vs. the New York Liberty! 📺 League Pass pic.twitter.com/Au32hn0boc — WNBA (@WNBA) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rae Burrell, who wore a collared shirt with white sneakers and a long jacket, also sported sunglasses as she walked into the arena. Rickea Jackson, who contributed 24 points to lead her team in scoring, wore a leopard-print dress with a black leather jacket.

Searica Hamby sported a trendy tie on a grey overall dress with black boots, while Kelsey Plum showed up with grey overalls and a rather length black belt.

The outfits were the first thing that impressed on a night when the Sparks produced one of their best displays of the season. Jackson produced a buzzer-beating 2-pointer to hand the Liberty their first loss after five straight wins.

The Sparks saw Azura Stevens produce 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Hamby also finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Julie Allemand only had four points on the night but also added 10 assists, while Kelsey Plum produced 20 points and eight assists.

Finally, Burrell added 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench to round off a true masterclass from the Sparks. They will now take on the Las Vegas Aces and will look to improve their 11-14 record. The Liberty, on the other hand, have had an extremely strong season thus far. The loss puts them at 17-7 for the season, as they will now take on the Dallas Wings.