According to the Associated Press, former WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman will make her return to the league Friday night when she debuts for the New York Liberty (17-9) against the Connecticut Sun (4-21). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

The Liberty officially signed Meesseman on Friday, following earlier reports last week indicating her intention to join the team. The 32-year-old last played in the WNBA in 2022 with the Chicago Sky, where she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 57.1% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range over 36 games.

Meesseman, a two-time All-Star, spent the first seven seasons of her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics and helped lead the franchise to its first title in 2019, earning Finals MVP honors. Over her eight total seasons in the league, she has averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals across 238 career games while shooting 52.2% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Emma Meesseman returns as Liberty battle injuries and look to snap three-game skid vs. Sun

Since her last WNBA appearance, Meesseman has focused on international play. She led Belgium to a EuroBasket championship last month, helping her country qualify for next year’s World Cup.

“Emma Meesseman's return to the WNBA is a tremendous moment for our league, and the fact that she chose New York for her next chapter speaks volumes,” said Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb. “She is one of the most skilled, intelligent, and unselfish players in the world and her presence elevates everyone around her. Emma brings invaluable experience, championship pedigree, and a unique versatility that fits seamlessly into our group as we continue our relentless pursuit of a title in 2025.”

Meesseman joins a Liberty roster that is currently dealing with multiple injuries. Breanna Stewart will miss several weeks due to a bone bruise in her right knee. New York is also without forward Nyara Sabally (knee) and guard Kennedy Burke (right calf strain).

The reigning WNBA champion Liberty have lost three straight games, including a 100-93 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Despite the skid, they remain atop the Eastern Conference and sit second in the overall league standings.

Friday’s matchup is the first of two meetings with the Sun this weekend. New York will wrap up its four-game road trip with another contest in Connecticut on Sunday.