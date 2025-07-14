The Phoenix Mercury are making moves ahead of the WNBA All-Star Break. For instance, the Mercury signed DeWanna Bonner a week prior, and that's not all. Free-agent Emma Meesseman said she would prefer to sign with one of two WNBA teams in a recent report.

It said her preference is two teams, one from the Eastern and one from the Western Conference. Although there were no specifics, the majority of people have suggested that it is Phoenix and the New York Liberty.

Despite the Mercury signing Bonner, they can land Meesseman as well.

On Thursday, the team released Kiana Williams, who was on a hardship contract. Her contract was unprotected and prorated, with a value of $43,312. Because the contract was unprotected, the team will pay her for the 14 days she was on the team. That equates to roughly $9,440.

According to Desert Wave Media Co., before waiving Williams, the Mercury had $41,041 in cap space. Now, after waiving Williams, they have $74,913 in cap space, enough to sign a player like Meesseman to a proration of the veteran minimum of $78,831 (for players with at least three years of WNBA experience).

Well, where did the extra cap space money come from? Phoenix only had to give Williams her $9,440, which left the franchise with an extra $33,872.

Technically speaking, Meesseman requires more than what the franchise can offer. However, there's a loophole around this: A bonus.

Because of the contracts being prorated for veterans, they were able to land Bonner for $43,721 and give her an extra $20,000 as a bonus. The same instance could happen for Meesseman.

If she were to sign with the Mercury, she would be an immediate contributor. While Natasha Mack and Kathryn Westbeld have held down the five spot, landing a Finals MVP can completely change this team's trajectory.

What would Emma Meesseman immediately bring to Mercury?

For starters, she brings legitimate championship experience. Although her last WNBA Finals appearance was in 2021, she understands the moment.

Not to mention, she and current guard Kahleah Copper were teammates with the Chicago Sky. That team was deep, had a rooted defensive identity, and had a healthy blend of rising young stars and veterans.

Fast-forward to 2025, and that 2021 Chicago team and Phoenix's current roster are strikingly similar. Besides that, Meesseman brings a true center to the position.

Again, both Mack and Westbeld have been terrific and then some. Still, bringing in a WNBA and Euroleague champion makes a tremendous difference.

It also allows the two centers to have quality minutes on the bench while increasing the depth that the Mercury already have.

An underrated element would be playing time. If she were to sign with New York, she would likely come off the bench once Jonquel Jones returns from injury.

With Phoenix, Meesseman would immediately be a starter, which is her strong suit, anyway.

Emma Meesseman increases Mercury's chances at WNBA Finals

Adding someone of Meesseman's caliber automatically makes a team a contender. If she were to be in the Valley of the Sun, the city would have its first legitimate shot at being back in the WNBA Finals.

While the Minnesota Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA, sometimes, star power ultimately matters. A roster with Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Copper, and Meesseman is terrifying on paper.

It could be even more terrifying if that thought comes to fruition.

With the hard cap set at $1.5 million for all WNBA rosters, Meesseman might be willing to take a bit of a pay cut to be in a prime position to win.

Others will continually suggest that New York would be ideal for her to win. However, the Belgian national has shown that there is plenty of gas left in the tank.

Not only being on a winning team but contributing to a winning team could be the effective deciding element for Meesseman to rock the purple and orange threads in 2025.