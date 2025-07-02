Guard-forward DeWanna Bonner and power forward Emma Meesseman have become the most captivating free agents in this WNBA season. Their unique midseason availability could shake things up for several playoff hopefuls as the July 13 contract guarantee deadline looms.

Bonner was an unrestricted free agent after the Indiana Fever waived her on June 25, following just eight games that included a stint on the bench and a five-game absence for “personal reasons.” She cleared waivers after 48 hours. Bonner had signed a one-year, $200,000 contract with Indiana in February but decided to opt out when she realized it wasn’t the right fit.

Meesseman, who hasn’t played in the WNBA since 2022, is attracting attention after averaging 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while leading her team to a EuroBasket win. According to Front Office Sports, teams such as the Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, and Phoenix Mercury are interested in her if they can sign her to a potential veteran minimum deal of $78,831.

Things get tricky based on roster size and salary cap restrictions. Each team can only have 12 players on the roster and must remain within the salary cap. The Lynx have just over $6,000 in available money, the Liberty about $119,000, and the Mercury about $69,000, so they have flexibility if they wish to make changes to their roster.

Phoenix is still a strong contender for either player. Rookie Akoa Makani has expressed confidence in the team’s chemistry, noting that any veteran addition “would fit right in.” Recent reports indicate that Bonner is open to a return to Phoenix, where she spent the first decade of her career.

Meesseman could have a different impact. The 2019 WNBA Finals MVP with the Mystics offers size and shooting—precisely the kind of frontcourt support Phoenix could benefit from.

As key decisions approach and the postseason draws near, the availability of Bonner and Meesseman offers a unique chance. Bringing them on board at this moment could be what the Mercury needs to make a serious playoff push, especially since they’re currently sitting in second place in the standings.