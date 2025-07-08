The halfway point of the 2025 WNBA season is upon us, and the Phoenix Mercury have made some serious splashes. Everyone has made winning plays, from the Mercury's death lineup of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Alyssa Thomas to their rookies.

Their 12-6 record is better than anyone could've anticipated at this point in the season. Not to mention, head coach Nate Tibbetts is on pace to shatter his win total in 2024 (19).

The blend of proven WNBA stars, rising stars, and rookies has been pivotal for their success. Furthermore, the Mercury's selflessness has been the driving force.

Meanwhile, some think that Phoenix has more questions to answer before anyone pencils them in as a legitimate title contender.

Either way, let's look at some questions that y'all sent in.

Could the Mercury make a push for Emma Meesseman?

Any specific trade deadline targets that could push the roster over the proverbial edge – or even someone like Meeseman?– @krispursiainen

Great question Kris! This is one that many of my colleagues, especially Jeff Metcalfe, have discussed since the season began. Despite not playing in the league since 2022 with the Chicago Sky, she continues to be dominant.

She's been playing overseas with the Belgium Women's National Team and is dominating. Her unique blend of finesse, dominance inside the paint, and complete all-around game makes her a must-have for Phoenix.

The cap space is in the Mercury's favor, as the minimum contract is set at $78,831. Meanwhile, Phoenix's cap space allotment is $88,104.

Furthermore, Meesseman has betting favorites to land with the Mercury, New York Liberty, or the Minnesota Lynx. The latter two were in the WNBA Finals.

Playing alongside three All-WNBA players in Phoenix could be enticing. They're in a prime position to win a title, and have the complimentary pieces to do so.

Finally, the Mercury don't have a dominant center in the middle. While Kathryn Westbeld and Natasha Mack have done well, Meesseman brings a legitimacy to the position that might be Phoenix's missing piece.

Are the Mercury in on the DeWanna Bonner sweepstakes?

What's going on with DB?- @salexander1121

The DeWanna Bonner situation is tricky, considering what took place before. After Bonner abruptly left the Fever, she's in search for a new home.

Phoenix was one of the first landing spots that immediately surfaced. She started her WNBA career there and won three consecutive Sixth Player of the Year awards (2009-11).

Even when she joined the Connecticut Sun, Bonner became a starter and thrived. Now, she's entering the twilight years of her career.

Although the Alyssa Thomas and Bonner relationship is well-documented, the basketball fit might not be as clear. Considering the Mercury's hot start to the season, they might not want to disrupt what's brewing.

During the beginning of the year, Indiana benched Bonner, which was the beginning of the end for the multi-time All-Star.

Players like Monique Akoa Makani are ready for whatever happens. Still, the front office might not want to mess with what they have.

If Bonner wasn't happy coming off the bench with the Fever, then what would happen if she came to Phoenix? Thomas, Sabally, and Copper are automatic starters. Also, Makani and Kathryn Westbeld have been starters the entire season.

It's safe to say that the Bonner sweepstakes could be terminated unless general manager Nick U'Ren sees something no one else does.

The Mercury continue to be underestimated

How do they continue to be overlooked by the league? – @ayabdeen

Despite a stacked team of superstar talent, Phoenix is often overlooked, and some of it starts with Thomas. She's consistently been disrespected her entire career, which is unfortunate, considering her accomplishment.

A six-time All-WNBA defender, a three-time All-WNBA player, and a Top 5 finish in MVP voting the past three seasons. Regardless, she's led her teams to sustained success, and it's no different for the Mercury.

The two other superstars– Copper and Sabally– are both looking for something to prove. Even though Copper has won a WNBA title, unlike the other two, she's becoming the leader of the team, and the organization as a whole.

During training camp, Copper revealed that leadership was her super important factor.

Lastly, Sabally might have the most to prove out of Thomas and Copper. Although she had an amazing 2023 season, highlighted by winning Most Improved Player and being a part of the All-WNBA first team, injuries derailed her momentum.

While she played in the backend of 2024, she showed major promise with the 3-ball.

Fast forward to Sabally being traded to the Mercury, and she's proving why she was nicknamed “the unicorn.” She's done a bit of everything for Phoenix this season.

Perhaps casuals don't see what's brewing in Phoenix, but it's good. Even if Tibbetts drew massive criticism for his hire, he's blending the stars and role players nicely.

Multiple mantras of “Mercury vs Everybody” have echoed throughout the practice arena. That desperate, yet controlled play has corralled them into success thus far, and will continue to be that way moving forward.

Best ClutchPoints reporter?

Who is your favorite ClutchPoints reporter?- @joeymistretta

I'm really being put on the spot here! Objectively speaking, I think we all do a great job of covering a barrage of sports. NBA, WNBA, NFL, and even some NHL coverage as well.

No matter what, I will always have love for my fellow WNBA writers, since that was where I started making my name in the sports journalism industry.

Everyone strives to be exceptional with whatever team they cover. It's a pleasure to work alongside people who care about covering a team with journalistic standards and building relationships that reveal the “human” that all athletes have.