A 12-4 start for the Phoenix Mercury is their best since the 2014 season. That year, the franchise secured its third championship, and is hoping for a fourth this season. Much like that 2014 team, selfless play is contributing to wins.

When the Mercury achieved history once again against the New York Liberty on Friday, it felt like an amalgamation of what the team has tried to do: play hard, and play for one another.

Following Thursday's practice, Kahleah Copper spoke to reporters. While she was eager to play in front of the home crowd, she was asked how the team is as selfless as they claim to be.

I asked Kahleah Copper why she believes the Mercury are as selfless as they are. “Everybody has a story. I don’t think the league (WNBA) does a great job of telling everyone’s story.” pic.twitter.com/gg1swwtB97 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think everybody has a story. I don't think the league does a great job of telling everyone's story instead of telling the same stories. There are so many stories on our team that people can relate to,” Copper said.

“We have rookies who are 29 who have been fighting to be in the league. They understand the sacrifice and the grind of what it takes to be here. So, they want to do everything they can to really be in this moment and not let it slip.”

As Copper has embraced the leadership role with the Mercury, she has been the vocal one. Coaching up players, encouraging them, but also leading by example is a main area of emphasis for the former Rutgers guard.

Even with the second-year Phoenix guard, there are others who have embraced the selfless nature.

Alyssa Thomas is the “engine” of the Mercury's selflessness

The proclaimed “engine” of the Mercury, Alyssa Thomas has had as successful of a WNBA career as it gets. Multiple All-WNBA, All-Defensive, and All-Star selections show her prowess on both sides.

Furthermore, Thomas earned her first Olympic nod in 2024. Despite all the accolades, one achievement is missing from her lengthy resume: a championship.

That alone was part of what fueled the Mercury to make a massive trade for Thomas in the offseason. Every game she has played, it has been full of intensity, passion, and a willingness to win.

Someone who sees that as clear as day is Sami Whitcomb. The latter has two WNBA titles under her belt, both with the Seattle Storm (2018, 2020). She knows how a championship is supposed to function, and it starts with selflessness.

Still, Whitcomb credits Thomas for being the one to initiate the team's mentality.

Article Continues Below

“It probably starts at the top with AT. She's super hungry, still trying to win that WNBA championship, but also she just doesn't have an ego,” Whitcomb told ClutchPoints on Thursday.

“She works really hard. I think she appreciates other hard workers. She appreciates that it takes a team to win; you can't do it by yourself. Satou (Sabally) is hungry and still growing, adding to her game, and learning so much, but she's a superstar too.”

Nate Tibbetts, Sami Whitcomb embrace Mercury's culture

In his second season, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts was expecting improvement, but not as quickly as it happened. After all, Tibbetts was heavily scrutinized during his first season for myriad reasons.

Lack of WNBA coaching experience, becoming the highest-paid head coach, as well as being a male. That didn't stop the former Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach from blazing onto the scene.

He went 19-21 in his first season and got bounced by the Western Conference champions, the Minnesota Lynx. One season later, after a near complete rebuild of the roster, and Phoenix is shining as bright as the Arizona sun.

Before Friday's game, Tibbetts explained how the thoughtfulness of the team's culture and chemistry is underscored by winning.

I followed up with Nate Tibbetts about why he believes the team is selfless as they are. “I really like our vibe. I really like how we care for one another… when teams are doing that, it’s fun.” https://t.co/MgHLRJH2ZN pic.twitter.com/QZtmPgyBxL — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“(With) winning, you create a culture and a way of work if you do things the right way, you gain momentum,” Tibbetts said. “I don't think if you were to ask a lot of us who were part of this team-building process, it would happen this quickly. There's going to be bumps along the road, but we've got a mature group.

“We talk about five rookies now. They're probably not true rookies. We've got two 29-year-old rookies that have seen a lot and they're about the right stuff, been on great teams and played roles. I really like our vibe. I really like how we care for one another, and I think that's important. We want to see each other succeed, and when we're doing that, it's fun.”

The team has been without Copper for the majority of the season. Since her return against the Las Vegas Aces at the start of the Mercury's previous road trip, they have a 4-0 record with her in the lineup.

Whitcomb feels that the peaks and valleys of everyone's career on the team has allowed them to join together for a common goal.

“I think all of us have just been in different circumstances, or maybe it hasn't been right or great fit,” Whitcomb said. “We've come here, and it's sort of a fresh start for a lot of us.

“That new energy, whatever you want to give to that and pour into that, and we want to do it the right way. Nate (Tibbetts) talks about doing it the right way and a specific way.”

On Sunday, they'll hope to keep that momentum going and close out June with yet another win.