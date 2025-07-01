The end of June saw an unexpected breakup between DeWanna Bonner and the Indiana Fever. Afterward, Bonner said she felt the fit didn't work out despite a shared sense of purpose.

Now, the buzz is she could be heading to at least two different destinations, but with a twist, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

At first, it seemed as though Bonner would return to her old stomping ground, the Phoenix Mercury. However, other teams are looking to potentially snatch up her talents.

“There was an expectation around the league that Bonner would end up in Phoenix, according to multiple sources, but at this point discussions around signing the two-time WNBA champion include multiple teams” Costabile said.

In addition to Phoenix, Front Office Sports also reports that Bonner is looking to sign with the Atlanta Dream.

Before leaving Indianapolis, Bonner averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. However, she missed five games due to “personal reasons”, per Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Bonner has been in the WNBA since 2009. She has played for Mercury (2009-2019) and Connecticut Sun (2020-2024).

She is a six-time WNBA All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024). Her fiancé, Alyssa Thomas, is currently with the Mercury.

Where will DeWanna Bonner end up?

The addition of Bonner to the Fever offered a lot of promise. Her veteran experience combined with the likes of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham sparked title discussions.

The Fever are currently 8-8 towards the half way point of the season.

In terms of the future, Bonner is exploring additional options beyond the Mercury and the Dream.

According to Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports, the Sun, Washington Mystics, and Golden State Valkyries might be interested in securing her talents.

Each team has doable cap space available to acquire Bonner.

At the end of last season, Bonner refuted speculation that she was retiring.

