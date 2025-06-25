When two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner arrived in Indiana this past offseason, the Fever thought they were getting a much-needed veteran presence to balance out their young core. However, the partnership came to a screeching halt when Bonner requested out of Indiana just one month into the 2025 WNBA season.

A day after speculation arose that she was unhappy and had “no interest in returning to play for the Fever,” Indiana waived the star, and Bonner released a statement explaining the sudden break-up.

“I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise,” Bonner said. “Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out, and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on.”

Bonner appeared in nine games and three starts for the Fever, averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.3 minutes, before missing the last five games in a row for personal reasons.

The 37-year-old spent the first 10 seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, winning WNBA titles in 2009 and 2014, before joining the Connecticut Sun for the last five.

Two teams have emerged as Bonner’s preferred destinations, including the Mercury. The Atlanta Dream are the other side in contention.

According to Front Office Sports’ Annie Costabile, Bonner’s relationship with the Fever was apparently rocky from the start and only got worse from there.

“Bonner started three games for the Fever to open the season before she was benched in favor of shooting guard Lexie Hull. After six games coming off the bench, Bonner was ruled out by the Fever due to ‘personal reasons,’” Costabile said. “Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was “off” from the beginning.”

In a corresponding move, the team re-signed breakout guard Aari McDonald. Fever fans were sad to see McDonald go after the team was forced to release her once Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham returned to the lineup from injuries.

McDonald made a notable impact while on her short emergency contract, averaging 11 points, three assists, and two steals in just over 25 minutes per game off the bench.