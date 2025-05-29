PHOENIX– The last two Phoenix Mercury games have resulted in two wins, but neither head coach Nate Tibbetts nor star forward Satou Sabally seems pleased.

Although Tibbetts was nervous about the Mercury's start to the season, those nerves have been tossed to the wayside. As a result, he's shifted his focus to what the star duo of Sabally and Alyssa Thomas can do.

After Sabally had a stellar regular-season debut, she's cooled off since. The German Women's National Team member is shooting 38.8% from the field and 27.3% from three in five games this season.

The Mercury head coach credited Sabally's all-around game, but expects more moving forward.

Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said that he "challenged" Satou Sabally for the first time in the beginning of the third quarter. "I thought in the third quarter she came out and wasn't ready to play and that was disappointing, but after that she really stepped up."

“Satou had another solid night. She's just so dang talented,” Tibbetts said following Tuesday's game, where Sabally scored 20 points. “She wasn't very good to start. That's probably the first time I've kind of challenged her. We need her to be great.

“She has the ability to be a special player. She can't be average, she's way better than that. I thought in the 3rd, she kind of came out and wasn't ready to play. That was disappointing, but after that, she really stepped up.”

The championship expectation is on full display for Phoenix, not to mention the franchise's illustrious history. Legendary WNBA players like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner laid the foundation of greatness and a winning standard.

Even with someone like Thomas coming into the fold, there's a standard of excellence added to the mix. After bringing that in the team's first game, it's slowly fizzled out.

However, great players are great players, and Tibbetts understands that. Still, Sabally is only 26 and is playing meaningful minutes for the first time since 2023, especially with Kahleah Copper out for several weeks.

Nate Tibbetts wants more from Mercury's Satou Sabally

Although Sabally scored 20 points in Tuesday's victory, she shot 7-20 from the field and only connected on two of her eight 3-point attempts.

The proclaimed “unicorn” has boasted her all-around game this season. As a multi-positional defender, rebounder, and tough shot-maker, Sabally has all the tools.

Luckily, though, the former All-WNBA standout has excelled in one specific category: rebounding.

She's averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, her highest mark since that 2023 season. For a Mercury team that struggled with rebounding last season, she and Thomas have been exceptional in that regard.

No matter what, Sabally needs to put the ball in the basket. Despite Tibbetts saying after the first game he wants her to take six to ten 3-point shots a game, she has more to her game.

For starters, she is excellent in the low-post. However, it's a bit of an issue, considering teams play a zone defense on Thomas, due to her being a non-shooter.

It can clog driving lanes and force Sabally to settle for looks beyond the arc. While they aren't bad shots, there might not be prime opportunities for her to score.

Meanwhile, there are opportunities for growth with the ball in her hands.

How can Satou Sabally get out of her scoring slump?

One thing that she's been exceptional at is getting to the free-throw line. She receives a ton of contact from opposing players when she drives to the basket.

Also, Sabally isn't afraid to go towards a big in the paint and initiate contact. That alone sets a major precedent for the other team's defensive strategy.

On Thursday, Sabally was extremely grateful for Tibbetts's tough love and how hard he's been coaching her.

"I would really say this is the first time that I've really been coached and pushed to my limits in every single position." Satou Sabally continues to be grateful to Nate Tibbetts for bringing out the best version of her.

“I would really say this is the first time that I’ve really been coached and pushed to my limits in every single position,” Sabally said via Desert Wave Media Co on Thursday. “I'm really grateful for that and that I'm being put in those position.”

Furthermore, she has had more opportunities to run the offense. Either Thomas or Sabally will be in the game when the other is on the bench. If the latter is in, she's been given the green light to be aggressive.

The Mercury is only five games into the season. Although the scoring slump is evident, she'll eventually break out of it. The team might hope for the ice to turn into a scorching heat on Friday, as Phoenix takes on the undefeated Minnesota Lynx.