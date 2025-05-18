PHOENIX — Chemistry is an ongoing concept in basketball, especially for the Phoenix Mercury. After all, the Mercury had two crucial injury updates for Saturday's home opener. Luckily, they had superstars Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally to lean on.

The duo posted 20 and 27 points, respectively, in the 81-59 rout of the Seattle Storm. As a result, they became the second pair of Phoenix teammates to score 20+ in their first game with the team.

The other duo? Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor in 2004. Those two wound up winning three WNBA titles and becoming an elite tandem.

The chemistry between Sabally and Thomas is nowhere near where each player wants it to be, but the former Most Improved Player detailed what has improved between the two stars.

Satou Sabally gave an interesting response about the developing chemistry between her and Alyssa Thomas. "Just by playing against her super long and always having to guard her… we know each other pretty well."

“It has grown tremendously,” Sabally said. “I think also by just playing against her super long and always having to guard her, and she was guarding me. We know each other pretty well, but just communicating in practice. We're coming together. We had a lot of miscommunication at first.

“Passes or (going) back door. What does she like? What do I like? And we just talked it through. We both came earlier before training camp and really wanted to spend some time here with coaches and for them to show us their schemes and to be able to adjust. I think that's what's really making great players.”

Both players made it a point not to let a lack of communication disrupt their potential. Showing up early, learning the system, and enduring the grueling nature of training camp shows that the work paid off.

It's only one game, but the Mercury cruised past the Storm. They demonstrated elite defense, a certifiable one-two punch, and elite shotmaking.

Alyssa Thomas sees growing chemistry with Satou Sabally

Thomas has no problem letting others, or her teammates for that matter, know how she feels on the court. Despite the raging intensity, she is a major advocate for her teammates.

For someone as talented and skillful as Sabally is, the All-Defensive forward sees the potential oozing out. Even though Thomas has had a seamless fit with the Mercury, the fit with the former Oregon star has been trending upward.

When asked about the developing chemistry, she mentioned that it's good, but there are rooms for improvements.

“I think it's been natural,” Thomas said. “We just kind of flew off of each other. Of course, we still have a lot to learn. But at the same time, we are able to do what we do, and I think it works well together.”

Considering both players combined for 47 of Phoenix's 81 points, that's impressive by itself. There were specific instances where the dynamic duo connected.

In the second quarter, Thomas hit Sabally on a swing pass that led to a three. A few minutes later, Sabally wanted to hit Thomas on a backdoor and was completely miffed.

Although the growing pains are there, the potential outweighs any negative. With enough time, both players will truly figure out one another.

Can the Mercury succeed with the Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally show?

In the first half, the depth concerns truly showed. Despite the impressive performances, it might not be possible to replicate these on a nightly basis.

However, the bench pieces stepped up. Players like Lexie Held posted 10 points, as well as other starters like Kathryn Westbeld with nine points in her first-ever start.

Dynamic duos come and go in all of sports. Still, Thomas is changing the Mercury's culture. Her tenacity, grit, and defensive acumen perfectly complement Sabally's offensive prowess and 3-level scoring.

Together, they can propel Phoenix to everlasting success, even with Natasha Mack and Kahleah Copper both out for a substantial amount of time.