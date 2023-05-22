On Saturday, Jun. 17, the XFL will host an HBCU Player Showcase for the second time in as many years.

Open to HBCU players exclusively, the invite-only showcase will be held in Atlanta, GA at Clark Atlanta University. Last year, the XFL held the showcase at Jackson State University in Jackson, MS.

In an official announcement, D.C. Defenders head coach Reggie Barlow spoke about the importance of the XFL HBCU Player Showcase, saying that “last year, the XFL did a great job of creating a distinct platform for players from HBCUs to showcase their talents in front of coaches from the League, giving them an equal opportunity to be seen and evaluated.”

Barlow, who played and coached for Alabama State University (he also coached for Virginia State University), continued on to say “I know firsthand the number of talented players that attend a historically Black school who aren’t able to continue their careers past the collegiate level. I’m humbled to be part of a League that gives players – and coaches – of all backgrounds an opportunity to continue their football careers.”

XFL senior vice president of player personnel Doug Whaley, who spent 17 seasons as an NFL executive, says “when the XFL says it’s a ‘League of Opportunity,’ we mean it and you can see it in the actions we take to offer equal opportunities to players across the country.”

“This showcase at the historic Clark Atlanta University allows us to shine a spotlight on HBCU players and give them a chance to showcase their skills for our personnel evaluators.”