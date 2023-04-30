There are a plethora of NFL stars coming from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, even all-time greats like former Jackson State running back Walter Payton, former Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jerry Rice and former Texas Southern defensive end Michael Strahan.

Yet, HBCU stars are somehow rarely seen as viable NFL talents in today’s league. That continued during the 2023 NFL Draft, with only one HBCU product being selected: Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden, who the New England Patriots took with the 245th overall pick.

Undoubtedly unfortunate, the layered discussion about the lack of HBCU players being drafted requires nuance that many people aren’t mature, civil, or open-minded enough to have.

Nonetheless, there are several HBCU products that signed with teams as undrafted free agents (UDFAs) shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft that can make a real impact at the next level.

3 HBCU stars signed as UDFAs with serious NFL potential

WR Dallas Daniels, Denver Broncos

Perhaps it’s because he simply knows how to find the soft spots in a zone, but Dallas Daniels has a Wes Welker-esque quality about him. A bit taller than the 5-foot-9 Welker, the well-travelled Daniels is 6-foot-1 but 176 pounds; slot material.

Not the fastest wide receiver having run a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash or the quickest with a time of 7.33 in the three-cone drill, Daniels relies on his ball skills, field awareness, and creativity in the open field to do damage to opposing teams. To that point, Daniels was the most targeted receiver for Sheuder Sanders last season, amassing 139 receptions, 1,579 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past three seasons while playing for Western Illinois in 2020 and Jackson State in 2021 and 2022.

His route-running, acceleration in and out his breaks, releases against press coverage, ability to run-block and play bigger than his size really only add to the impression that he could be the Wes Welker of his generation. Especially as his competitive fire and swagger will make him felt every time he touches the field.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Denver Broncos

The first Fort Valley State Wildcats alum to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since 2004, former Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson gashed defenses for 2,087 yards and 22 touchdowns in two seasons with a 6.3 yard per carry average.

A physical, downhill runner at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, defenses have a tough time bringing Wilson down with just one mean. Wilson also runs a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, which isn’t elite speed but still plenty fast enough to gain separation on a consistent basis.

A high-character prospect whose work ethic has been commended, Wilson could be a diamond in the rough for the Denver Broncos, a team notorious for finding underrated running backs in the NFL Draft. Especially patient but decisive one-cut running backs with solid hands.

With Broncos starting running back Javonte Williams still recovering from a major injury and Broncos head coach Sean Payton known to emphasize the running game, it will be interesting to see what Wilson can do in training camp.

WR Jadakis Bonds, San Francisco 49ers

Former Hampton Pirates wideout Jadakis Bonds signed with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2023 NFL Draft and will get to put his burners on display down in The Bay.

Finishing his career with 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 17.0 yard per reception average, Bonds leaves Hampton as the all-time leader in career touchdowns and receptions (180). Long, lean and sturdy at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Bonds will certainly be looked at as a vertical threat that can separate from his man with his speed or leaping ability. Running a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash, Bonds can do damage on underneath routes and after the catch due to his strength, acceleration, hands, and footwork.

On a team in the Niners that could use a reliable wide receiver threat outside of Deebo Samuel and Bonds could work his way up the snap count over time. As he continues to develop, his ball-tracking ability and physical traits make him an interesting pickup for San Francisco.