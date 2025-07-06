Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a crucial update on Shohei Ohtani when it comes to his pitching availability.

Ohtani did not pitch for the entire 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery September 2023. He remained active as a hitter, which he kept doing until he finally returned to the mound this season on June 16. He also made two additional appearances, showing his progress as he returns to his elite pitching form.

Roberts gave an update on Ohtani's timeline ahead of the Dodgers' matchup against the Houston Astros on Saturday. He understands why people ask him about the star taking part in five innings on the mound, but said the answer remains uncertain.

“People always ask when is he going to get to be a regular starter to the five innings. I don’t know that answer,” Roberts said.

What's next for Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) and designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (17),relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) and catcher Will Smith (16) celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani made his fourth appearance on the mound, but the Dodgers lost 6-4 to the Astros.

Ohtani was on the mound for two innings, striking out three batters while conceding one hit. The Dodgers rightfully remain careful with his health as a pitcher, knowing his importance in the offense as well.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead after the first two innings, Houston outscored Los Angeles 6-2 for the remainder of the contest. The hosts fell short of producing many runs on the board, only going 9-for-36 in their total at-bats.

Los Angeles fell to a 56-34 record on the season but remain first in the NL West Division standings. They are 7.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres and 8.5 games ahead of San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers will prepare for the series finale against the Astros. The contest will take place on July 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

