The first XFL season under the new ownership of co-owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dani Garcia recently concluded. The XFL has made quite the impact upon its comeback, most notably with its players.

This time around, the league set its sights on not only the ambitions and successes of the league itself, but the players involved.

“The ‘X,'” Johnson tweeted, “equals the intersection of dreams and opportunities.”

In its original incarnation, the XFL was about being the NFL’s competiton. Those were the lofty expectations of founder Vince McMahon back in 2001. After two different stints launching the league, he finally sold to Johnson and company in 2020 for $15 million. The X for McMahon stood for things like “xtreme” and “Xtra Fun League”.

Johnson and ex-wife Garcia have formed a lucrative yet unusual partnership, building their entertainment company 7 Bucks Productions. Their acquiring of the XFL came as a surprise to some but there was seemingly a greater sense of hope with their vision than in past versions. Johnson alone has been reviving several film franchises as one of Hollywood’s most sought after actors. He launched his own energy drink, tequila and partnered with Under Armour — why not add the revival of XFL to his list?

So far, they’ve completely changed the identity of what the XFL used to be and made it into something else entirely with a new meaning and purpose.

Sure, there’s still the lingering question of who wants spring football, especially with there currently being two leagues, the other being the USFL. But if the vision that Johnson and his team started his first year is what will be the XFL’s identity for the future ahead, then there’s promise.

Johnson knows the XFL is not the NFL or any sort of competition to it. That was in large part why McMahon’s version failed. Johnson knows this is, if nothing else, the minor leagues to the NFL. And that’s okay — because it’s working. He knows the NFL isn’t competition. They’re his partner.

So far, the XFL was able to extend the professional football careers for 12 of its players, some of who could make an impact in the NFL. Here are three of the sneakiest XFL players that could make an impact in the NFL:

John Parker Romo, K – San Antonio Brahmas – Detroit Lions

Romo made the All-XFL Team with most field goals made, going 17-19 on attempts. His longest was a 57-yarder — which is a record for the longest field goal made in the Seattle Seahawks stadium. His competition will be with Michael Badgley, who just signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions. Even if he doesn’t work out with the Lions, he’s bound to find a job somewhere else.

Hakeem Butler, WR- St. Louis BattleHawks – Pittsburgh Steelers

Butler, who played for the St. Louis Battlehawks, had an impressive season, leading the league with eight touchdowns. Prior to joining the XFL, Butler was a fourth-round draft pick in 2019 and had a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. With his notable performance in the XFL and his prior experience in the NFL, Butler could impact a team that needs wide receiver help.

Ben DiNucci, QB – Seattle Sea Dragons – Denver Broncos

DiNucci had quite the productive 2023 XFL season, throwing for a league-high 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the Sea Dragons to the playoffs. He made one start for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 after being originally drafted by them in the seventh-round of that year’s draft.

DiNucci will have competition in former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano for third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.