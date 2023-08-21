The Toronto Maple Leafs are, for better or worse, approaching the 2023-24 NHL season with a fresh perspective. Former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving came in as the team's new decision-maker, replacing Kyle Dubas. And the entire situation has been interesting, to say the least.

The Maple Leafs finally rid themselves of their playoff demons in 2023. Toronto defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It marked their first series win in the postseason in nearly 20 years.

Despite that victory, further glory slipped from their fingers. Toronto ran into a white-hot Florida Panthers team with nothing to lose and everything to gain. Florida defeated Toronto in five games en route to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

With the 2023-24 season approaching, there is still more work for the team to do. And there's one trade the Maple Leafs can make that will better position themselves for success this season.

Short term gambles

One interesting trend we saw from Treliving this summer is his comfort with one-year contracts. In fact, their biggest additions in NHL Free Agency were one-year contracts. The only notable signing on a multi-year contract was forward Ryan Reaves, who signed for three years.

Forwards Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi took one-year contracts to join Toronto. Domi has long dreamed of joining the Maple Leafs. And he has a history with Mitch Marner as the two played junior hockey together.

Bertuzzi, meanwhile, hit the open market hoping to cash in. However, nothing to his liking really materialized. The veteran forward decided to join his third Atlantic Division team. Bertuzzi spent most of his career with the Detroit Red Wings before a trade to the Boston Bruins back in March.

You also have defenseman John Klingberg and goalie Martin Jones. Klingberg figures to play a major role on Toronto's blueline. Especially after the team lost Justin Holl and Luke Schenn. Jones, meanwhile, is a depth option in net and a potential backup behind Ilya Samsonov.

As we can see, Toronto is comfortable with adding multiple players on one-year contracts for this season. It just so happens that one of the best-remaining trade candidates not only fills a major need but also fits this trend.

Toronto's ideal trade target

The Maple Leafs must trade for Brett Pesce. Of course, this is much easier said than done. Toronto has little cap space remaining this summer. Furthermore, the team needs to work out an extension with Samsonov at some point.

However, whatever creativity needed to pull off a Pesce trade would be worth it. The Carolina Hurricanes star has played an important role on their blueline for the last eight years. He is now on an expiring contract with no extension currently in sight.

Pesce gives the Maple Leafs much more stability on the back end. TJ Brodie likely plays first-pairing minutes on the right side. But Pesce can stabilize the team's second line next to Jake McCabe. He has garnered a reputation as a legitimate shutdown defenseman, something the Maple Leafs can certainly use.

Toronto could send a defenseman back in any potential Brett Pesce trade to clear a spot. Connor Timmins is one name that has floated around the rumor mill this summer. The 24-year-old Maple Leafs blueliner has two years remaining on his current contract before he hits restricted free agency.

It's hard to predict exactly what this trade could look like. Toronto faces a major obstacle in regards to their cap situation. And their draft capital isn't plentiful, especially in 2025. However, if the Maple Leafs can make it work, bringing Pesce in is a no-brainer.