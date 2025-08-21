John Wall's decision to officially retire from the NBA made headlines on Wednesday. The five-time All-Star announced his decision during a video on his social media accounts. Wall is the latest star to hang up his shoes, as many anticipate LeBron James' potential retirement after this season.

With Wall receiving his flowers following a decorated career and James' retirement looming, Kendrick Perkins opened up on the dark side of NBA retirement.

“It’s not easy. Like the mental, this is all you’ve known your entire life. It’s the only thing you f—-ing know,” Perkins said on the Road Trippin podcast. “Does Bron have love for the game of basketball? Absolutely. But Bron has been doing this s—t since the age of f—–ing 12. Do you know how hard it’s going to be for him to talk away from the game of basketball? But he gets to do it on his own terms. I didn’t want to go outside. You know why? Because I didn’t want to go outside and go places where people would be like, ‘Oh Perk, who are you with now? ‘Uh, nobody. I’m just working out, waiting on a call.’ I didn’t want to answer those questions.

“I went through a depression for about a year and a half, but when you finally walk away from the game and announce your retirement, it’s so difficult. I applaud him because his next chapter is going to be pretty damn good.”

Wall and James' retirements illustrate opposite ends of the NBA star spectrum.

Kendrick Perkins opens up on NBA retirement following John Wall announcement

Injuries plagued Wall following a promising start to his career with the Washington Wizards. The former No. 1 pick had a brief stint with the Houston Rockets from 2020 to 2022. He signed a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he struggled to regain his form during the first half of the season, averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 41/30/68 shooting splits. The Clippers traded him at the deadline to the Rockets, who waived him. Despite several attempts at a comeback, Wall was unable to land another NBA deal, forcing him into retirement.

Wall will serve as an analyst for the NBA on Prime team next season.

Meanwhile, like many other all-time greats, James will go out on his own terms. The 21-time All-Star is entering his age-40 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he's still playing at an elite level, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists on 51/38/78 shooting splits over 70 appearances last season.